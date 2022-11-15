GoPro Makes Outside Magazine's 'Best Places to Work' List for Second Consecutive Year

GoPro is the Only Large Company to Make the List



SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced that it has been recognized by Outside Magazine as one of the 50 Best Places to Work for the second consecutive year, and the only company on the list with more than 200 employees. Awarded annually, the list is presented in collaboration with the Outdoor Industry Association and recognizes U.S.-based companies that demonstrate commitment to, and excellence in, employee engagement and wellness.

"Big thanks to Outside Magazine for recognizing GoPro's prioritization of employee health and wellbeing," said GoPro Founder and CEO, Nicholas Woodman. "GoPro promotes the benefits of living an active, healthy life and we're committed to helping our employees achieve this ideal in every way we can."

GoPro's remote-first and hybrid approach to the workplace serves as the foundation for its respect for employees and care for their wellbeing. The policy empowers employees to work as much or as little in a physical office as they like while having the option to relocate to pursue a lifestyle that supports their passions without a change in compensation.

GoPro's unlimited time-off policy, competitive wellness-focused benefits, and commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB) contributed to the Outside recognition. Additionally, in 2022 GoPro expanded its benefits to offer family-forming support for all employees and all paths to parenthood.

