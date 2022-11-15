Cruise Line Travel Protection vs. Traditional Travel Insurance

InsureMyTrip researchers say trip insurance benefits offered through cruise lines rarely provide robust trip cancellation or medical protection

WARWICK, R.I., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsureMyTrip.com researchers evaluated popular cruise lines and found while many offer basic travel insurance perks, few cruise lines offer robust trip cancellation insurance or expansive emergency medical care coverage.

The findings suggest cruisers should review travel insurance coverage advertised by their cruise line to understand what exactly it covers — and what it doesn't.

"We recommend cruisers compare coverage with a travel insurance comparison website before choosing a plan offered through a cruise line," says Meghan Walch, Director of Product for InsureMyTrip. "Cruisers will likely discover traditional travel insurance aka 3rd party travel insurance, available on InsureMyTrip, offers far more coverage options, often at a lower price."

Cruise Line Travel Protection Drawbacks

Trip Cancellation - Limited number of reasons for canceling a trip.

Pre-existing conditions – Often not covered. Older travelers and those traveling with a condition could find themselves not covered if they need to cancel/interrupt or seek medical attention during the trip for the condition.

Medical coverage - Typically lower than what we see on 3 rd party travel insurance plans.

Cancel for Any Reason - Typically offered through the cruise line as a type of waiver, and reimburses credits/voucher, not cash as a third-party plan would.

Financial default - Not covered for the bankruptcy of a cruise line or common carrier.

Full trip coverage - Most cruise plans will not cover the cost of the entire trip. So, those booking flights and accommodations separately from the cruise, would need separate insurance to cover those expenses.

Inconvenience benefits - Often not included through cruise line protection.

Cruise Line Travel Protection vs. 3rd Party Travel Insurance

Coverage Cruise Line Travel Protection 3rd Party Travel Insurance (via InsureMyTrip) Cancel For Any Reason No Cash, Credits Only Cash Trip Cancellation Limited Covered Reasons Many Covered Reasons Emergency Medical Low Limits High Limits Pre-Existing Conditions No Yes Trip Cost Only Cruise Insurable All Costs Insurable Financial Default No Yes Baggage Delay Delay Must Be Many Hours Fewer Hours

Bottom line — your cruise line may offer some protection. However, it will likely not provide the same amount of coverage available from traditional travel insurance .

A comprehensive travel insurance plan purchased from InsureMyTrip can cover your prepaid, non-refundable trip cost, including flights and accommodations, in addition to providing robust key benefits including trip cancellation, emergency medical coverage , emergency medical evacuation, trip interruption, trip delay, baggage coverage, and 24/7 emergency assistance. Typically, these plans will run 4-8 percent of a total trip cost.

Travelers can find a breakdown of cruise line trip protection vs. 3rd party travel insurance on InsureMyTrip's "Cruise Travel Insurance Hub".

