COVENANT TECHNOLOGIES, A LEADING INTERNET TECHNOLOGY (IT) AND CYBER SECURITY STAFFING FIRM, TO DONATE 10% OF ONE MONTH TOTAL PROFITS TO HURRICANE IAN VICTIMS

FORT MYERS, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Covenant Technologies, a premiere staffing and recruitment firm in the cyber security and IT sector, announced today it will donate 10% of one month's profits to frontline-victims of Hurricane Ian.

Dispersed through the Lee County Sheriff's charitable organization, Home Front Heroes, 20 deputies will receive the funds raised by the Covenant team and other individual donors. The recipients, most of whom have been working for up to 18 days straight, in shifts as long as 14 hours, were identified based on the amount of loss they and their families incurred. The twenty individuals will receive their donation at a luncheon ceremony at 12pm ET on November 18th, 2022. Afterwards, the donors and members of the Lee County Sheriff's team will tour the progress they've made rebuilding the community.

"I'm profoundly grateful to these brave men and women, who have rescued people and pets, cleaned up debris, delivered clean water, provided hospitals with critical generators, run crews to sandbag fragile coastlines and courageously responded to this devastating storm," said Casey Marquette, CEO and Founder of Covenant Technologies. "As a proud Florida resident and former police officer, I can assure you, these unsung heroes protected and served, while their own homes and belongings were destroyed. Their character, honor and resiliency will be remembered for decades to come."

He added, "Each of us saw the storm heading our way and felt helpless. When we realized it skipped us, our hearts sank knowing it instead devastated our neighbors. This is the first of many of Covenant's community enrichment initiatives. In Ian's wake, we wanted to begin with giving back to the frontlines. These sheriffs, deputies and first responders rebuilt our lives and now we want to help rebuild theirs. We are grateful to President Biden, Senator Scott and Governor DeSantis who epitomized character, grace and leadership in crisis."

"Covenant Technologies has a core ethos of service and excellence, and being headquartered in Florida, many of our professionals and their families were impacted by Hurricane Ian. When we came together as a Leadership team, we focused on how we could help, it felt very fitting to make this gesture to these folks who truly define heroism in action," said Sal Trovato, Chief Operating Officer of Covenant Technologies.

The storm was the worst to hit the state of Florida since 1935, and resulted in widespread devastation in Lee County, where FEMA mandated 90 percent of buildings must be demolished. This is in addition to critical infrastructure damage of power grids, water systems and storm drains, roads and bridges, as well as the erosion of the area and its surrounding islands' coastlines. For those interested in donating, please visit: https://donorbox.org/hurricane-ian-4.

THE COVENANT TECHNOLOGIES' DIFFERENCE

Covenant Technologies provides real-world solutions to a digital industry through direct-hire, contract staffing and executive placement. Its proprietary process is designed to help large global enterprises locate the best talent for their unique IT and cybersecurity needs. In a crowded staffing space, Covenant Technologies does a lot of listening. Its highly seasoned team seeks to understand a company's culture and business outcomes for the project to best identify and vet strong candidates. Similarly, it looks at each professional it recruits, as more than a resume of skill-sets, but instead takes a holistic look at their unique career path, skills and personality. This helps to ensure a strong fit and long-term success for the professionals it places, as well as the enterprises it serves. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, with offices in Fort Myers, Covenant works with Fortune 100 brands such as Johnson & Johnson, Fidelity, Cognizant, McCormick and others. Using its guiding ethos of quality, accountability, transparency, honesty and fairness, Covenant Technologies is a leading provider of quality IT and cybersecurity staffing solutions. For more information on how we can find you the perfect professional, or how we can fast-track your IT or Cyber Security career, please visit us at: www.cov-technologies.com. We are excited to meet you!

