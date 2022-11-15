Calvetti Ferguson Named 'Top Workplace' Four Years in a Row

HOUSTON, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston-based Calvetti Ferguson, a top CPA and advisory firm in North America, is pleased to announce it has been named a Top Workplace by the Houston Chronicle for 2022.

Calvetti Ferguson logo (PRNewsfoto/Calvetti Ferguson) (PRNewswire)

This year's award is the fourth time Calvetti Ferguson has received the Top Workplaces honor. Houston Chronicle Top Workplaces is an annual award identifying outstanding workplaces in the Houston metro area based on employee feedback from Energage, a third-party survey partner. Less than 3% of eligible organizations earn a place on the list—a testimony to the support provided to Calvetti Ferguson employees.

"Our people are essential to the firm's continued success—we do everything we can to ensure our employees' well-being. Earning the 'Top Workplace' award is a great honor because it is 100% from our employees. Only with happy and healthy employees can we achieve our goals as a growing firm and add value to the clients we serve," said Jason Ferguson, managing partner at Calvetti Ferguson.

With more than 150 employees spanning four office locations, Calvetti Ferguson is dedicated to investing in its employees and positively impacting their communities. Since its founding in 2003, Calvetti Ferguson has focused its culture on creating a fulfilling work environment and improving employees' well-being. This is evident with the firm's low turnover rate of 14.8%, which is much lower than the professional services industry average of 39.8%. Professional development is also a priority for the firm. This year, Calvetti Ferguson inducted four new employees to the LEAD Program, a leadership development program for high-performing employees on the path to partnership.

The Top 200 CPA Firm is hiring across all service lines (tax, audit, advisory, and accounting) to support middle-market businesses, family offices, and private equity clients. Learn more at https://calvettiferguson.com/life-at-calvetti-ferguson/

Media contact:

Emily Martin

Executive Director of Marketing

emartin@calvettiferguson.com

(713) 726-5723

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Calvetti Ferguson