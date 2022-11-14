SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. - BW

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. ("B&W" or the "Company") (NYSE: BW). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether B&W and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 27, 2022 , B&W revised full year 2022 adjusted EBITDA, expecting $70 million to $80 million . The Company explained that the reduction was due to "delay of revenue recognition on certain projects" caused by "global supply chain pressures and shortages caused by geopolitical issues and the war in Ukraine ."

On this news, B&W's stock price fell $2.97 per share, or 37.2%, to close at $5.02 per share on October 27, 2022 .

New York , Chicago , Los Angeles , London , and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz , known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in, andis acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

