RecNation Expands Midwestern Footprint with Acquisition of New Storage and RV Repair Facility in Kansas City, Kansas

Brings High-Quality Specialized Storage Services to Key Market and Offers New RV Repair Services to All RecNation Community Members

DALLAS, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RecNation Storage ("RecNation" or the "Company"), a leading owner, operator and developer of specialized recreational vehicles and marine storage facilities, today announced it has completed the acquisition of a state-of-the-art storage facility in Shawnee, Kansas, marking the Company's inaugural location in the Kansas City metropolitan market.

The new facility, located at 25105 W 43rd Street in Shawnee, is just 20 miles west of central Kansas City in the Overland Park area and will provide outdoor enthusiasts across the region with access to premier recreational storage services. The facility will be one of the largest locations in RecNation's portfolio, with more than 725 units and 325,000 total leasable square feet. In addition to providing many of the best-in-class amenities and services that RecNation customers across the country have come to love and expect, including 24/7 video surveillance, well-lit driveways and 24-hour accessibility, the facility will also offer RV repair services to all members of the RecNation community.

Kansas City represents an underserved market in the recreational storage sector. With its central geographic location making it 'Half Way to Everywhere' and numerous notable recreational activities – including pristine lakes, historic state parks and unique hiking trails – there is a significant opportunity to provide modernized, professional recreational storage services for locals and visitors alike across the region.

"We view the Midwest as an attractive market brimming with communities of outdoor enthusiasts that stand to benefit meaningfully from high-quality, reliable recreational storage services, and we are thrilled to set our flag down in Kansas," said Gary Wojtaszek, Founder and Chief Camper of RecNation. "I know firsthand how much Kansas City has to offer those who enjoy spending their free time exploring and enjoying the Great Outdoors. It's a perfect location for enthusiasts near and far who are adventuring with family and friends to National and State parks across the country, and I look forward to growing our national community and providing our loyal customers with not only the highest quality and most secure storage facilities, but essential RV repair services as well."

This acquisition builds upon RecNation's recent expansion into the San Antonio and Phoenix markets, as well as the company's growing footprint in Florida. Following the close of this acquisition, RecNation owns and operates 40 storage locations across Arizona, Texas, Florida and now Kansas, with over 5.5 million square feet of leasable storage space.

In December 2021, RecNation partnered with Centerbridge Partners, L.P., a private investment management firm, and WOJO Capital Partners LLC to accelerate its expansion into a national platform dedicated to serving recreational and marine vehicle enthusiasts across the nation.

About RecNation

RecNation acquires, builds and manages specialized RV and Boat storage facilities across the United States. The company was founded to meet the burgeoning storage requirements of the owners of recreational and marine vehicles. The company caters to the needs of the outdoor enthusiast by providing highly secure and professionally maintained facilities that provide superior customer service. To learn more and find a storage location near you, visit: https://www.recnationstorage.com/.

Contacts

Media

Jon Keehner / Erik Carlson

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212.355.4449

View original content:

SOURCE RecNation Storage