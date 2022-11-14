PAC-12 US LBM COAST-TO-COAST CHALLENGE HEADS TO DALLAS

College basketball quadruple-header returns for a second edition Dec. 18

DALLAS, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- US LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States, will once again be the title sponsor of the Pac-12 US LBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge, as the college basketball quadruple-header shifts to Dallas for its second annual edition.

The Pac-12 US LBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge offers a one-of-a-kind scheduling model in which both men's and women's teams from Power 5 Conferences will compete in back-to-back games on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Five nationally ranked teams will participate in this year's event. The quadruple-header will feature three AP top 25 ranked women's teams, including No. 3 Texas and No. 18 Baylor taking on No. 19 Arizona. The men's games include No. 5 Baylor and No. 11 Texas.

Session 1

Game 1 - STANFORD vs. Texas (men) - ESPN, 12:00 p.m. CT

Game 2 - USC vs. Texas (women) - ESPN2, approx. 2:30 p.m. CT

Session 2

Game 3 - ARIZONA vs. Baylor (women) - ESPN2, 6:30 p.m. CT

Game 4 - WASHINGTON STATE vs. Baylor (men) - ESPN/ESPN2, approx. 9 p.m. CT

"US LBM is thrilled to again support the talented student-athletes taking part in the Pac-12 US LBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge," said US LBM President and CEO L.T. Gibson. "We're looking forward to a great weekend of college basketball in December, and we are proud to give back to the local Dallas community by providing tickets to the games to military families and various youth organizations."

Tickets for the second annual Pac-12 US LBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge are now available on Ticketmaster.com. All games will be televised on the ESPN family of networks.

About US LBM

US LBM is the largest privately owned, full-line distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of specialty products, including windows, doors, millwork, wallboard, roofing, siding, engineered components and cabinetry, US LBM combines the scale and operational advantages of a national platform with a local go-to-market strategy through its national network of locations across the country. For more information, please visit uslbm.com or follow US LBM on LinkedIn.

About the Pac-12 Conference

The Conference has a tradition as the "Conference of Champions," leading the nation in NCAA Championships in 55 of the last 61 years, with 537 NCAA team titles overall. The Conference comprises 12 leading U.S. universities - the University of Arizona, Arizona State University, the University of California, Berkeley, the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA), the University of Colorado, the University of Oregon, Oregon State University, Stanford University, the University of Southern California, the University of Utah, the University of Washington and Washington State University. For more information on the Conference's programs, member institutions, and Commissioner George Kliavkoff, go to Pac-12.com/conference.

