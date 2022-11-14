InventHelp Inventor Develops Motorized Accessory for Manual Wheelchairs (CLM 578)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a simple way to transform a manual wheelchair into a motorized model," said an inventor, from Galloway, Ohio, "so I invented the TRANSPORT MY WAY CADDY. My design would provide added mobility for wheelchair users and it would eliminate the need for a caregiver to push the wheelchair."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an effective way to maneuver a manual wheelchair. In doing so, it eliminates the need for assistance. As a result, it reduces stress, strain, pressure, and fatigue and it could increase mobility and independence. The invention features a practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for individuals who utilize manual wheelchairs. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Columbus sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CLM-578, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

