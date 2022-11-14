SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Healthpeak Properties to Participate in Nareit's REITworld 2022 Investor Conference

Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago

DENVER, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) announced today that its President and CEO, Scott Brinker, along with other members of its senior management team, will participate in Nareit's REITworld 2022 Investor Conference on November 15 - 16, 2022.

In connection with the conference, Healthpeak posted a presentation in the Investor Relations section of its website at https://ir.healthpeak.com/investor-presentations.

ABOUT HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and CCRC. At Healthpeak, we pair our deep understanding of the healthcare real estate market with a strong vision for long-term growth. For more information regarding Healthpeak, visit www.healthpeak.com.

CONTACT

Andrew Johns, CFA
Senior Vice President – Investor Relations
720-428-5050

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Healthpeak Properties, Inc.)
Healthpeak Properties, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Healthpeak Properties, Inc.)(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthpeak-properties-to-participate-in-nareits-reitworld-2022-investor-conference-301677519.html

SOURCE Healthpeak Properties, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.