CATIC Hires New VP & Illinois State Counsel, Katherine F.L. Vyas

ROCKY HILL, Conn., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CATIC is pleased to announce that Katherine F.L. Vyas has joined its Illinois Team in the role of VP & Illinois State Counsel.

Before joining CATIC, Katherine was the Northwest Area Underwriting Counsel at a national underwriter, where she worked on underwriting complex municipal transactions, multi-site projects, both commercial and residential deals, and led the condominium deconversion team. Prior to becoming an underwriter, she was in private practice, focusing on residential and commercial real estate, litigation, and general practice. Originally from Michigan, she graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Women's Studies and then went on to earn her J.D. cum laude from Stetson University College of Law in Gulfport, Florida. While at Stetson, Katherine was the Research Editor of the Stetson Law Review and a Fellow of the Center for Excellence in Advocacy. She has won awards for academic and social justice-related excellence including publication credit. Her interests include complex commercial transactions, condominiums, and legal descriptions. When she is not underwriting, Katherine enjoys crafting, reading, and being outdoors. She resides in Evanston, Illinois with her wife and twin boys.

"We are pleased to have Katherine join our team. Her knowledge of the local market and ability to offer common sense underwriting solutions for our agents as well as her commitment to the community make her a best-in-class resource for Illinois attorneys," stated Edward Forristall, CATIC's SVP & CRO.

About CATIC

