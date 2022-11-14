Accelerate Diagnostics Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

TUCSON, Ariz., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXDX) today announced financial results for the third quarter for the period ended September 30, 2022.
"Our third quarter results were generally in line with my expectations," commented Jack Phillips, Chief Executive Officer of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. "While I was pleased with the significant progress we made in readying for commercialization with BD and on development of our next generation AST platform, the FDA's challenge of Arc's regulatory status was an unexpected set-back. Despite this news, BD remains committed to our long-term commercial partnership."
Third Quarter 2022 Highlights
- Added 6 contracted instruments and brought 9 instruments live in the U.S. in the quarter.
- Ended the second quarter with 323 U.S. clinically live and revenue-generating instruments, with another 81 U.S. contracted instruments in the process of being implemented and not yet revenue-generating.
- Net sales were $3.0 million, compared to $3.1 million in the third quarter of the prior year, or a 3% decrease. This decrease was driven by the timing of capital equipment sales, while recurring revenues grew by 14% compared to the same period in the prior year.
- Gross margin was 26% for the quarter, compared to 32% in the second quarter of the prior year. The decline in gross margins resulted from inflation to manufacturing costs and other factors.
- Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) costs for the quarter were $8.3 million, compared to $10.8 million from the same quarter of the prior year. SG&A costs for the quarter excluding non-cash stock-based compensation were $7.3 million, compared to $7.5 million from the same quarter of the prior year. SG&A was relatively unchanged over these periods.
- Research and development (R&D) costs for the quarter were $7.3 million, compared to $4.7 million from the same quarter of the prior year. R&D costs excluding non-cash stock-based compensation expense for the quarter were $7.1 million, compared to $4.4 million from the quarter of the prior year. This increase was the result of investment in our next generation AST platform.
- Net loss was $15.7 million in the second quarter, resulting in $0.18 net loss per share. Net loss excluding non-cash stock-based compensation expense for the second quarter was $14.5 million.
- Net cash used in the quarter excluding financing was $14.3 million.
Year-to-date 2022 Highlights
- Net sales were $9.8 million year-to-date, compared to $8.4 million from the same period of the prior year, or a 16% increase. Growth was driven by increases in both capital and recurring revenues.
- Gross margin was 27% year-to-date, compared to 35% from the same period of the prior year. The decline in gross margins resulted from ongoing pandemic-related impacts to manufacturing costs and other factors.
- Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) costs year-to-date were $30.4 million, compared to $37.7 million from the same period of the prior year. SG&A costs excluding non-cash stock-based compensation were $23.9 million year to date, compared to $23.3 million from the same period of the prior year.
- Research and development (R&D) costs were $20.9 million year to date, compared to $17.3 million from the same period of the prior year. R&D costs excluding non-cash stock-based compensation expense were $19.8 million year to date, compared to $13.0 million from the same period of the prior year. This increase was the result of investment in our next generation AST platform.
- Net loss was $47.7 million year to date, resulting in $0.62 net loss per share. Net loss excluding non-cash stock-based compensation expense was $39.5 million.
- Net cash used excluding financing was $41.1 million
- Ended the quarter with total cash, investments, and cash equivalents of $55.4 million.
Full financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2022 will be filed on Form 10-Q through the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) website at http://www.sec.gov.
To listen to the 2022 third quarter financial results, call by phone, +1.877.883.0383 and enter Elite Entry Number: 5844198. International participants may dial +1.412.902.6506. Please dial in 10–15 minutes prior to the start of the conference. A replay of the call will be available by telephone at +1.877.344.7529 (U.S.) or +1.412.317.0088 (International) using the replay code 7894082 until December 5, 2022.
This conference call will also be webcast and can be accessed from the company's website at ir.axdx.com. A replay of the audio webcast will be available until February 14, 2023.
This press release contains certain financial measures that are not recognized measures under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), which include SG&A, R&D, and Net income (loss) amounts excluding stock-based compensation expenses.
Our management and board of directors use expenses excluding the cost of stock-based compensation to understand and evaluate our operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short-term and long-term operating and financing plans. Accordingly, we believe that expenses excluding the cost of stock-based compensation provides useful information for investors in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and our board of directors. Expenses excluding the cost of stock-based compensation is a non-GAAP financial measure and should be considered in addition to, not as superior to, or as a substitute for, SG&A expenses, R&D expenses, and net income (loss) reported in accordance with GAAP. The following tables present a reconciliation of SG&A expenses, R&D expenses and net income (loss) excluding stock-based compensation to comparable GAAP measures for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
(in thousands)
(in thousands)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Sales, General and Administrative
$ 8,255
$ 10,806
$ 30,422
$ 37,744
Non-cash equity-based compensation as a component of sales, general and administrative
911
3,281
6,557
14,461
Sales, general and administrative less non-cash equity-based compensation
$ 7,344
$ 7,525
$ 23,865
$ 23,283
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
(in thousands)
(in thousands)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Research and Development
$ 7,285
$ 4,712
$ 20,885
$ 17,341
Non-cash equity-based compensation as a component of research and development
151
266
1,052
4,340
Research and development less non-cash equity-based compensation
$ 7,134
$ 4,446
$ 19,833
$ 13,001
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
(in thousands)
(in thousands)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Loss from operations
$ (14,770)
$ (14,532)
$ (48,654)
$ (52,148)
Non-cash equity-based compensation as a component of loss from operations
1,229
3,629
8,179
19,058
Loss from operations less non-cash equity-based compensation
$ (13,541)
$ (10,903)
$ (40,475)
$ (33,090)
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company dedicated to providing solutions for the global challenges of antibiotic resistance and sepsis. The Accelerate Pheno® system and Accelerate PhenoTest® BC kit combine several technologies aimed at reducing the time clinicians must wait to determine the most optimal antibiotic therapy for deadly infections. The FDA cleared system and kit fully automate the sample preparation steps to report phenotypic antibiotic susceptibility results in approximately 7 hours direct from positive blood cultures. Recent external studies indicate the solution offers results 1–2 days faster than existing methods, enabling clinicians to optimize antibiotic selection and dosage specific to the individual patient days earlier.
The "ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS" and "ACCELERATE PHENO" and "ACCELERATE PHENOTEST" and diamond shaped logos and marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.
For more information about the company, its products and technology, or recent publications, visit axdx.com.
Certain of the statements made in this press release are forward looking or may have forward looking implications, such as, among others, Mr. Phillip's statements regarding BD commercialization preparations, development of our next generation AST platform, and BD's commitment to our long-term commercial partnership. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Information about the risks and uncertainties faced by Accelerate Diagnostics is contained in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 14, 2022, and in any other reports that the company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company's forward-looking statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions. Except as required by federal securities laws, the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events, uncertainties or other contingencies.
ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC.
September 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
Unaudited
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$38,987
$39,898
Investments
16,407
23,720
Trade accounts receivable, net
2,393
2,320
Inventory
5,392
5,067
Prepaid expenses
1,119
768
Other current assets
1,974
1,558
Total current assets
66,272
73,331
Property and equipment, net
3,621
5,389
Finance lease assets, net
2,319
—
Operating lease right of use assets, net
2,012
2,510
Other non-current assets
1,623
1,817
Total assets $75,847 $83,047
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$2,819
$1,983
Accrued liabilities
4,300
2,853
Accrued interest
118
909
Deferred revenue
524
451
Current portion of long-term debt
80
80
Finance lease, current
953
—
Operating lease, current
774
669
Total current liabilities
9,568
6,945
Finance lease, non-current
698
—
Operating lease, non-current
1,775
2,381
Other non-current liabilities
759
808
Accrued interest related-party
220
—
Long-term debt related-party
16,299
—
Convertible notes
56,325
107,984
Total liabilities
$85,644
$118,118
Stockholders' deficit:
Preferred shares, $0.001 par value;
5,000,000 preferred shares authorized and 3,954,546 outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021
4
4
Common stock, $0.001 par value;
200,000,000 common shares authorized with 97,240,983 shares issued and outstanding on September 30, 2022 and 100,000,000 common shares authorized with 67,649,018 shares issued and outstanding on December 31, 2021
97
68
Contributed capital
627,853
580,652
Treasury stock
(45,067)
(45,067)
Accumulated deficit
(592,439)
(570,668)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(245)
(60)
Total stockholders' deficit
(9,797)
(35,071)
Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit
$75,847
$83,047
See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.
ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net sales
$2,960
$3,122
$9,780
$8,439
Cost of sales
2,190
2,136
7,127
5,502
Gross profit
770
986
2,653
2,937
Costs and expenses:
Research and development
7,285
4,712
20,885
17,341
Sales, general and administrative
8,255
10,806
30,422
37,744
Total costs and expenses
15,540
15,518
51,307
55,085
Loss from operations
(14,770)
(14,532)
(48,654)
(52,148)
Other (expense) income:
Interest expense
(203)
(4,211)
(1,833)
(12,477)
Interest expense related-party
(495)
—
(495)
—
Gain on extinguishment of debt
—
9,840
3,565
9,840
Foreign currency exchange loss
(261)
(78)
(221)
(238)
Interest income
73
—
151
55
Other (expense) income, net
(49)
(5)
(206)
69
Total other (expense) income, net
(935)
5,546
961
(2,751)
Net loss before income taxes
(15,705)
(8,986)
(47,693)
(54,899)
Provision for income taxes
—
—
—
—
Net loss
$(15,705)
$(8,986)
$(47,693)
$(54,899)
Basic and diluted net loss per share
$(0.18)
$(0.15)
$(0.62)
$(0.91)
Weighted average shares outstanding
87,011
61,146
77,049
60,250
Other comprehensive loss:
Net loss
$(15,705)
$(8,986)
$(47,693)
$(54,899)
Net unrealized gain (loss) on debt securities available-for-sale
48
(3)
(84)
(21)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
139
(27)
(101)
(87)
See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.
ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC.
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$(47,693)
$(54,899)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
2,207
1,875
Amortization of investment discount
94
153
Equity-based compensation
8,179
19,058
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
386
9,250
Amortization of debt discount related-party
275
—
Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment
74
(202)
Unrealized loss on equity investments
206
—
Gain on extinguishment of debt
(3,565)
(9,840)
(Increase) decrease in assets:
Contributions to deferred compensation plan
(174)
(343)
Accounts receivable
(73)
(719)
Inventory
(245)
(527)
Prepaid expense and other
(491)
860
Increase (decrease) in liabilities:
Accounts payable
1,221
1,017
Accrued liabilities
962
(436)
Accrued interest
(785)
(1,059)
Deferred revenue and income
73
93
Deferred compensation
(49)
343
Net cash used in operating activities
(39,398)
(35,376)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of equipment
(446)
(202)
Purchase of marketable securities
(27,506)
(22,345)
Maturities of marketable securities
34,527
33,601
Net cash provided by investing activities
6,575
11,054
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
32,872
22,640
Payments on finance leases
(1,109)
—
Proceeds from exercise of options
7
1,456
Proceeds from issuance of common stocks under employee purchase plan
184
245
Transaction costs related to debt exchange
(192)
—
Payment of debt
(6)
(6)
Accrued interest from related-party
220
—
Net cash provided by financing activities
31,976
24,335
See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.
ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC.
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
Effect of exchange rate on cash
(64)
(69)
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(911)
(56)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
39,898
35,781
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$38,987
$35,725
Non-cash investing activities:
Net transfer of instruments (to) from inventory to property and equipment
$(78)
$500
Non-cash financing activities:
Extinguishment of convertible senior notes through issuance of common stock
$10,180
$—
Convertible notes due from related-party extinguished in connection with the exchange transaction, net of deferred issuance costs
$49,624
$—
Fair value of new note from related-party issued in connection with the exchange transaction
$16,024
$—
Fair value of common stock warrant issued to related-party in connection with exchange transaction
$3,753
$—
Capital contribution from related-party in connection with the exchange transaction
$29,847
$—
Supplemental cash flow information:
Interest paid
$2,214
$2,144
See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.