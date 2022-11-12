HSS Rheumatologists, Social Worker Honored by American College of Rheumatology

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Rheumatology (ACR) and the Association of Rheumatology Professionals (ARP) have honored two rheumatologists and a social worker at Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) with prestigious awards. Each year, the ACR and ARP recognize members who have made outstanding contributions to the field of rheumatology. The ceremony took place at the ACR Convergence meeting in Philadelphia on November 12.

Michael Lockshin, MD, received the ACR Distinguished Clinician Scholar Award, which honors a rheumatologist who has made outstanding contributions in clinical medicine, clinical scholarship or education.

Melanie Smith, MD, PhD, received the ACR Distinguished Fellow Award, which recognizes clinical and research fellows who are in a rheumatology fellowship training program and have performed meritoriously.

Adena Batterman, LCSW, MSW, received the ARP Distinguished Clinician Award. It is presented to an ARP member who is engaged in clinical practice and demonstrates outstanding clinical expertise in arthritis and the rheumatic diseases.

"HSS is extremely proud of our team members who have been honored with these notable awards," said Louis A. Shapiro, president and CEO of HSS. "We warmly congratulate them for their contributions and achievements in patient care, research, support and education."

Michael Lockshin , MD

Dr. Lockshin's award follows a career spanning more than four decades at HSS. When asked about receiving the honor, he said, "I think it honors those who surrounded and challenged me more than it does me—patients who asked hard questions; the team led by Charles Christian that trained me and with whom I was privileged to work; intellectually curious colleagues, students and fellows; Hospital for Special Surgery, which gave me freedom to pursue goals I thought were worthwhile; and my wonderful family."

Director emeritus of the Barbara Volcker Center for Women and Rheumatic Disease at HSS, Dr. Lockshin is a preeminent expert in the long-term care of chronically ill patients. His research enabled him to develop special expertise in solving health-care issues associated with systemic lupus erythematosus, antiphospholipid antibody syndrome and other autoimmune diseases that predominantly affect women.

Dr. Lockshin continues to conduct research and engage in mentoring activities at HSS. His current work focuses on diagnostic uncertainty, the topic of an international conference he organized last year. He has also published a white paper and written a book on the subject.

Melanie Smith , MD, PhD

Dr. Smith describes her Distinguished Fellow award as an incredible honor. "It is a testament to the opportunities I have had during my fellowship training and the amazing group of mentors that have supported my development as both a physician and a scientist," she said. "I am excited to embark on a career dedicated to understanding mechanisms of disease with the goal of improving care for our patients."

Dr. Smith, now a staff rheumatologist at HSS, specializes in treating inflammatory arthritic conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, Sjogren's syndrome and gout/pseudogout. She also treats patients with osteoarthritis. Her research focuses on how cells that make up the healthy joint lining change when an individual develops rheumatoid arthritis.

Adena Batterman , LCSW, MSW

Adena Batterman, recognized with the ARP Distinguished Clinician Award, is senior manager of the Inflammatory Arthritis Support and Education Programs at HSS. "I feel honored and grateful to be recognized for clinical work and research that enhances the lives, and elevates the voices, of patients," she said. "I'm grateful to be engaged in work made possible by colleagues and mentors that continues to have deep personal and professional meaning to me."

Ms. Batterman develops and oversees support and education programs designed to address the multifaceted needs of patients with inflammatory arthritis during the many stages of their illness. The programs provide essential information to help participants make informed decisions about management and treatment; offer peer support and coping strategies; and create a forum in which members can share their experiences and feelings.

"I commend our HSS colleagues who have been honored by two of the foremost organizations advancing the field of rheumatology," said S. Louis Bridges, Jr., MD, PhD, physician-in-chief and chief of the Division of Rheumatology at HSS. "Our colleagues' hard work, skill and dedication have enabled them to excel in their respective specialties. Their contributions have helped HSS achieve a leadership role in rheumatology to improve the lives of patients with exceptional care and vital research."

