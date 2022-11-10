Spartan announces partnership with Faction around the deployment of 4D imaging radar for 360 sensing

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartan, a leading sensor software company, is partnering with Faction Technology, Inc., a leader in driverless vehicle platforms for delivery and vehicle on demand. One of the largest barriers to autonomy is the lack of purpose-built vehicles, resulting in many companies using modified passenger vehicles with sensors and computers added after manufacturing.

Nathan Mintz, co-founder and CEO of Spartan said, "The Autonomous Vehicle (AV) industry recognizes the need for a clear go-to-market strategy, lower sensor costs, and a clearly defined operational design domain that can generate sustainable revenue while achieving the highest levels of safety. Faction's system addresses some key shortcomings seen today in companies that have yet to find a path to profitability."

By focusing on small, flexible, and efficient vehicles, Faction was able to establish strong OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) relationships from day one. Unlike all other autonomous vehicles on the road today, Faction's vehicles from Arcimoto (NASDAQ: FUV) and Electrameccanica (NASDAQ: SOLO) look like the future.

Spartan and Faction are collaborating around a 360-degree perception solution using radar sensors mounted around the vehicle. As a software company, Spartan's partnership with Uhnder provides radar hardware that feeds situational information to Faction's DriveLink® digital vehicle platform. DriveLink is a vehicle-agnostic perception suite that relies on cameras, radar, and GPS. With an eye on commercialization at low cost, Faction does not use Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR). Leveraging commercially available, automotive grade off-the-shelf products, Faction's value proposition is delivering safety and reliability with advanced software.

Ain McKendrick, Founder & CEO of Faction, said, "Spartan's industry leading software that improves radar sensors is a logical choice for us as it's automotive grade, easily configured, and seamlessly integrated into Faction's stylish designs. More importantly, due to the maturity of camera and radar technology, these solutions are far more affordable."

As Faction's business grows into additional vertical markets, Spartan's adaptable software technology enables sensor modifications via simple, over-the-air updates. This method of cloud-enabled configurability will become more commonplace as software-defined vehicle platforms replace the monolithic designs of the past. This capability will allow Faction to maintain the same hardware while future-proofing its design with updated software as capabilities are needed.

About Spartan Radar

Spartan Radar is a next-generation automated mobility sensor software provider—with extensive expertise in Radar Digital Signal Processing and antenna design. Spartan's flagship software package called "Ago" is mainly used to increase the performance of existing radar designs in a computationally efficient manner. For more information, please visit www.spartanradar.com and follow Spartan on LinkedIn.

About Faction

Faction Technology, Inc. is a Silicon Valley startup that develops driverless solutions based on light electric vehicles. Founded in February 2020, Faction is on a mission to revolutionize micro-logistics and vehicle-on-demand. The company believes the future of sustainable transportation is to develop driverless vehicles that are safe, cost-effective, and right-sized to serve a range of use cases for both business and passenger transportation needs. For more information visit www.faction.us

