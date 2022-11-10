Seth Serxner, Former Chief Health Officer of Optum and Leader of Mercer's Total Health Management Practice Joins Kumanu as Senior Advisor

Population health leader and social determinants of health advocate, brings rare blend of research acumen and industry insights to rapidly growing wellbeing technology company

ANN ARBOR, Mich. , Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kumanu, the purpose-centered wellbeing company, today announced the appointment of Seth Serxner, PhD, MPH as Senior Advisor. Dr. Serxner, author of over 50 articles and peer-reviewed publications, will advise and support acceleration of product innovation and market adoption for solutions aimed to address the Personal and Social Determinants of Health.

"Kumanu brings fresh thinking and science-backed methods of addressing the root causes of health and wellbeing today," said Serxner. "I look forward to lending a hand in helping Kumanu define, refine, and scale innovative and accessible solutions that help people flourish emotionally and socially, and live healthier lives."

Kumanu's deep bench of scientific experts in academia, medicine, psychology, and communications has helped the company shape unique and powerful solutions to today's enterprise and member health challenges.

"I'm excited to welcome Seth to our team of expert advisors. Not only has he been a colleague and peer over many years, Seth is also one of those deeply passionate and versatile people who understands both the challenge and importance of improving health through a focus on factors like purpose, resilience, and health equity," said Dr. Vic Strecher, Kumanu's founder and chief executive officer.

Serxner most recently served as chief health officer and senior vice president of population health at Optum. He previously led Mercer's Total Health Management practice for a decade – solidifying his expertise in the dynamic market of healthcare, employer benefits and wellbeing, and program innovation. Currently serving as an independent advisor, he guides other purpose-aligned companies including Edlogics and MeoMind.

Serxner earned a Master of Public Health from the University of California, Los Angeles, and a doctorate from the University of California, Irvine, where his research focused on health promotion and disease prevention in the school of social ecology. He is a champion of health equity, health literacy, and of addressing both Personal and Social Determinants of Health.

About Kumanu

Kumanu transforms how organizations approach the emotional and social wellbeing of their workforce by addressing root causes missed in traditional programs. For more information, visit www.kumanu.com.

