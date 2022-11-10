Loeb Provides $9.3 million in Term Loans to Help Four Companies Grow

Quick closings and flexible terms allow four companies in transition to focus on growth
CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loeb announces that it has recently provided four new term loans totaling $9.3 million. These loans will help four companies, in transitional financial states, grow their businesses by leveraging working capital from their existing machinery and equipment.
Loan Details:
- $4.7 million for private equity acquisition of a forging operation
- $2.8 million to consolidate loans from a heavy hauling operation
- $1.3 million equipment line of credit to acquire an auto metalworking company
- $.5 million to a private equity firm to acquire a portfolio company competitor
"With these four loans, we continue our 25+ year history of providing companies with hassle-free term loans and lines of credit," said Loeb's President Howard Newman. "Because we're experts in M&E valuations, we can help companies unlock top dollar in their existing machinery & equipment and close quickly with covenant-free lending solutions."
About Loeb: For decades, Loeb has been helping manufacturers and financial institutions leverage their industrial assets through financing solutions and valuations to unlock top dollar from their existing M&E. Featuring funding in 4 weeks; no covenants; M&E value, not credit quality; and multiple financing options including term loans, equipment lines of credit, and leasebacks.
Visit us at https://www.loebequipment.com
