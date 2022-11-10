More than 40 limited-edition holiday-themed chocolates now available online and in stores across the US and Canada

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Läderach Chocolatier Suisse announced today the availability of its winter holiday premium fresh chocolate collection inspired by the theme of giving. From Läderach's iconic FrischSchoggi™ (large slabs of fresh chocolate bark), advent calendars, and festive boxes of fresh pralines to its beloved dark vegan chocolate reindeer Finn, there's a perfect gift for every type of chocolate lover on one's holiday list. The freshness of Läderach chocolate is second to none as it's sustainably sourced, made from bean-to-bar in-house in Switzerland, shipped directly to its 100 + stores worldwide, and available online at laderach.com.

This 2022 winter holiday season, Läderach Chocolatier Suisse features more than 40 premium fresh artisanal chocolate gift options, including vegan for all chocolate lovers. (PRNewswire)

Läderach Spreads The Joy of Fresh Swiss Chocolate This Winter Holiday Season with More than 40 Limited-Edition Options.

"When it comes to holiday gift-giving, our Läderach premium fresh chocolate from Switzerland brings the ultimate joy to the five senses," said Nathanael Hausmann, president, Läderach North America. "With over 40 limited edition winter holiday-themed chocolates, we're pleased to provide a perfect gift option for every occasion this season – whether for treating oneself to others or complimenting a friend or family get-together."

The following select limited edition chocolates from more than 40 options are available this winter holiday season in the US and Canada:

FrischSchoggi™ Sticks Holiday Star Box Max and Mini ( USD 49.00 & CAD 57.50 | USD 15.90 & CAD 15.90 ) – The most popular FrischSchoggi™ varieties are offered in this attractive holiday-filled box - the perfect gift for friends and family.

FrischSchoggi ™ Star Hazelnut Milk and Dark Chocolate ( USD 32.00 | CAD 34.90 ) – This chocolate star is made from fresh melt-in-your-mouth Swiss milk chocolate, and is filled with whole caramelized hazelnuts from Piedmont, Italy .

Reindeer Finn Milk and Dark Chocolate ( USD 21.50 | CAD 24.50 ) – Made of the finest fresh Swiss milk or dark vegan chocolate. With his hand-decorated details, this chocolate reindeer will delight young and old alike.

Pralines Assorted Dark Chocolate 5-piece Box ( USD 18.90 | CAD 19.50 ) – A fresh selection of five dark chocolate holiday pralines.

Star Box 18-piece Classic Assorted ( USD 37.00 | CAD 41.50 ) – A fine selection of eighteen exquisite holiday fresh pralines in a festive star-shaped box.

Pralines Assorted Holiday Wooden Box 32-piece ( USD 79.00 | CAD 91.00 ) – A fine selection of thirty-two exquisite holiday fresh pralines in a luxe wooden box.

Holiday Pralines Assorted Box 72-piece ( USD 135.00 | CAD 150.00 ) – A deluxe selection of seventy-two exquisite holiday fresh pralines in a classic box.

Advent Calendar FrischSchoggi ™ ( USD 67.00 | CAD 78.00 ) – Behind each door, one will find a fresh piece of Läderach signature FrischSchoggi - from milk chocolate with roasted nuts to white chocolate with fruity note to single origin Grand Cru dark chocolate and more.

Advent Calendar Classic ( USD 54.00 | CAD 62.00 ) – 24 ways to enjoy the holidays. Behind each door, one will find a sweet surprise: a festive chocolate creation handcrafted with care and made from fresh Swiss chocolate.

About Läderach Chocolatier Suisse

Operating since 1962, Läderach Chocolatier Suisse is a family-owned, premium Swiss chocolate company dedicated to creating sweet moments of joy in everyday life. As the largest chocolate retailer in Switzerland with approximately 1,300+ employees representing more than 50 nationalities and over 100 retail stores worldwide, Läderach has rapidly grown to 40 stores across North America in 2.5 years. Swiss quality is reflected in Läderach's control of the entire value chain from bean-to-bar-to-shop. Läderach uses only the best ingredients through strong relationships with the finest suppliers. Läderach produces over 100 varieties of chocolates, including over 20 varieties of FrischSchoggi™ (large slabs of fresh chocolate bark), more than 50 different pralines and truffles, dozens of confectionery specialties, vegan varieties, and a large selection of seasonal creations. To learn more about its stores, chocolate and careers, visit www.laderach.com.

