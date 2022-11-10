Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Proposed Securities Class Action Settlement on Behalf of Purchasers of Peabody Energy Corp. Publicly Traded Common Stock - BTU

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Labaton Sucharow LLP announces that the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York has approved the following announcement of a proposed securities class action settlement on behalf of purchasers of Peabody Energy Corp. publicly traded common stock (NYSE: BTU):

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION, PROPOSED SETTLEMENT, AND MOTION FOR ATTORNEYS' FEES AND EXPENSES

To: all persons and entities who or which purchased or otherwise acquired Peabody Energy Corp. publicly traded common stock during the period from April 3, 2017 through October 28, 2019, inclusive (the "Settlement Class Period"), and were damaged thereby (the "Settlement Class")

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, that Lead Plaintiff Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund ("Lead Plaintiff"), on behalf of itself and all members of the Settlement Class, and Peabody Energy Corporation ("Peabody" or the "Company"), Glenn L. Kellow, and Amy B. Schwetz (collectively, "Defendants," and, together with Lead Plaintiff, the "Parties"), have reached a proposed settlement of the claims in the above-captioned class action (the "Action") and related claims in the amount of $4,625,000 (the "Settlement").

A hearing will be held before the Honorable P. Kevin Castel on February 7, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. in Courtroom 11D of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, Daniel Patrick Moynihan U.S. Courthouse, 500 Pearl Street, New York, NY 10007 (the "Settlement Hearing") to determine whether the Court should: (i) approve the proposed Settlement as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) dismiss the Action with prejudice as provided in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement, dated October 7, 2022; (iii) approve the proposed Plan of Allocation for distribution of the proceeds of the Settlement (the "Net Settlement Fund") to Settlement Class Members; and (iv) approve Lead Counsel's Fee and Expense Application. The Court may change the date of the Settlement Hearing without providing another notice. You do NOT need to attend the Settlement Hearing to receive a distribution from the Net Settlement Fund.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE SETTLEMENT CLASS, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THE PROPOSED SETTLEMENT AND YOU MAY BE ENTITLED TO A MONETARY PAYMENT. If you have not yet received a full Notice and Claim Form, you may obtain copies of these documents by visiting the Claims Administrator's website www.strategicclaims.net/Peabody/, or by contacting the Claims Administrator at:

Peabody Securities Litigation

c/o Strategic Claims Services

P.O. Box 230

600 N. Jackson Street, Suite 205

Media, PA 19063

www.strategicclaims.net/Peabody/

(866) 274-4004

Inquiries, other than requests for information about the status of a claim, may also be made to Lead Counsel:

LABATON SUCHAROW LLP

Christine M. Fox, Esq.

140 Broadway

New York, NY 10005

settlementquestions@labaton.com

(888) 219-6877

If you are a Settlement Class Member, to be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked or submitted online to the Claims Administrator no later than February 2, 2023. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not timely submit a valid Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, but you will nevertheless be bound by all judgments or orders entered by the Court, whether favorable or unfavorable.

If you are a Settlement Class Member and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a written request for exclusion in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice so that it is received no later than January 17, 2023. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court, whether favorable or unfavorable, and you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, Lead Counsel's Fee and Expense Application, and/or the proposed Plan of Allocation must be filed with the Court, either by mail or in person, and be mailed to counsel for the Parties in accordance with the instructions in the Notice, such that they are received no later than January 17, 2023.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, DEFENDANTS, OR

DEFENDANTS' COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE

DATED: NOVEMBER 10, 2022

BY ORDER OF THE COURT

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK

