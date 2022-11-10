Arch Amenities Group Appoints Susan Grey as Senior Vice President of Spa

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arch Amenities Group, a full-service global provider of amenity management and consulting services for commercial and residential properties, including spas, fitness centers, meetings and events spaces, pools and private clubs, today announced the appointment of Susan Grey as senior vice president of spa.

Grey, a global operations leader with more than 20 years' experience in the health, beauty and wellness industry, will be responsible for leading the creation of wellness programs within Arch's Spa Division and across the organization. She also will collaborate with the senior leadership team on long-term strategic planning to further enhance Arch's financial performance, guest experiences and operational excellence of its wellness services.

Barry Goldstein, Arch chief executive officer, said Grey's depth of knowledge will be a vital asset to the company. "Susan's expertise in spa operations and revenue generation, along with her proven ability to build high-performance cross-disciplinary teams, will be key to our success in the wellness sector," he said. "Her new role ensures that we have a world-class team in place as we continue to grow."

The expansion of Arch's executive team comes on the heels of the company's acquisition of three new wellness business: Innovative Spa Management, Privai and Spa Space.

Grey formerly was vice president of operations for The Well, an integrated wellness center in New York City, where she managed the launch of its flagship location and development of four additional sites. Prior to that, she served private equity firm L Catterton and its portfolio company, Steiner Leisure Limited, in roles of increasing responsibility leading to regional vice president, spa operations.

Among her accomplishments, she led the growth of Bliss Spas, from three locations in New York City and London to 26 global locations, launched a Bliss Spa membership program, managed the Bliss brand's relaunch and was responsible for conceptualizing the Remède Spa brand, a spa exclusive to St. Regis Hotels and Resorts. Earlier in her career, Grey worked as a general manager of the Bliss Soho Spa in New York before becoming an area manager and director of spa operations for Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide.

She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in history at Binghamton University, New York.

Arch Amenities Group, based in Rockville, Maryland, is a leading provider of hospitality management and consulting services for commercial and residential properties, hotels, spas, private clubs and recreation spaces worldwide.

