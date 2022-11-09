Tovala Kicks off the Holiday Season with a Chance to Check Cooking Off Your To-Do List for an Entire Year

New Survey Data Shows Half of Americans Would Cook More at-Home if Time Allowed – A Problem Tovala Aims to Solve

CHICAGO, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays are one of the busiest times of the year for many people. In fact, nearly half of Americans, 49 percent, say they feel they have ruined a holiday season by taking on too many responsibilities, according to a recent study by Wakefield Research1, on behalf of Tovala, the connected food company that makes cooking as simple as scanning a QR code.

Tovala is giving away one, 6-in-1 Steam + Air Fry Smart Oven and an entire year's worth of Tovala Meals as part of its Holiday Sweepstakes (PRNewswire)

Additional findings from the study uncovered that 73 percent of Americans felt there was something stopping them from cooking during the holidays—whether that's not having the time, takeout being easier, or the amount of prep work involved. "We know how busy the holidays can be, but you shouldn't have to sacrifice eating well when life gets hectic," said Tovala Chief Growth Officer, Jill Balis. "Even beyond the holidays, people are busier than ever and want an easy way to eat delicious, well-balanced meals at home without all the work of cooking, or the hefty cost of takeout. That's what Tovala makes possible—a truly effortless way to enjoy a home cooked meal."

To help take one big stressor off your plate during the bustling holiday season and beyond – like finding the time to cook a fresh and delicious meal—Tovala is giving away one, 6-in-1 Steam + Air Fry Smart Oven and an entire year's worth of Tovala Meals (valued at $4,400)—a gift guaranteed to spark joy and peace of mind. Additionally, two runners-up will each receive a $200 gift card redeemable at Tovala.com.

Starting today, busy foodies can enter the sweepstakes once a day, everyday through December 4, by visiting TovalaHolidaySweepstakes.com2 and entering their contact information. To view the Official Rules, visit https://bit.ly/3UgGijD.

Tovala makes it possible to enjoy restaurant-quality food without any of the work. Whether it is a fresh Tovala Meal from its weekly subscription service, or one of over a thousand compatible grocery store items accessible through the Tovala App, the Tovala Smart Oven identifies the meals' chef-perfected cook cycle with a simple scan and prepares it perfectly. The smart oven also has six versatile cooking modes: steam, bake, air fry, broil, toast, and reheat, so no matter what meal you're in the mood for this holiday season, you can cook it in your Tovala 6-in-1 Steam + Air Fry Smart Oven.

About Tovala

Launched in 2017, Tovala is a first-of-its kind connected food company that allows you to eat well without compromising on convenience or quality. With just the scan of a QR code, Tovala's Wi-Fi-connected smart oven prepares fresh, delivered Tovala Meals in 20 minutes or less–no shopping, chopping, or clean up. Whether you're making toast or filet mignon, the Tovala Oven makes cooking effortless with 6 versatile cooking modes: steam, bake, air fry, broil, toast, and reheat. With the Tovala App, access chef-perfected automation for use far beyond Tovala Meals. Choose from a vast library of recipe presets for light-touch cooking or browse over 1,000+ scannable name-brand groceries.

Tovala is available throughout the continental U.S. and can be purchased online at tovala.com. To learn more, visit our website and follow @tovalafood on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

1 The Tovala Survey was conducted by Wakefield Research (www.wakefieldresearch.com) among 1,000 nationally representative US adults ages 18+ using an email invitation and an online survey. 2 *NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Sweepstakes begins at 12:00 PM ET on 11/7/22 and ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 12/4/22. Open only to legal residents of the forty-eight contiguous US/DC (excluding AK & HI) who are 18 years or older. Click Here for Official Rules, including how to enter, odds, prize details and restrictions. Void in AK, HI, & where prohibited. Message and data rates may apply. Sponsor: Maestro Food Co d/b/a Tovala, 1021 W Adams St., Suite 100, Chicago, IL 60607.

