Nodal Power, A New Startup that Turns Landfill Gas to Renewable Energy, Emerges from Stealth

With patent-pending technology and the right partners, Nodal Power aims to power over 3.5 million homes by turning methane into renewable electricity

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nodal Power , the next generation of independent power producers, has emerged from stealth. With proven infrastructure in place, Nodal Power will continue developing methane mitigating on- and off-grid power plants that are fueled using wasted, or flared, landfill gas.

Landfill gas is a natural byproduct of decomposed organic material. Methane makes up 50% of landfill gas, which is roughly 84 times more potent than carbon dioxide at trapping heat in the atmosphere on a 20 year time horizon. Rather than burning or venting landfill gas, it can be turned into renewable electricity.

Nodal Power has created a solution to design, develop, and operate renewable power plants utilizing wasted landfill gas. With patent-pending technology and strategic partnerships in the landfill development space, Nodal Power's vision is to:

Develop 4,000 megawatts (MW) of installed grid capacity located at landfills across the U.S., which is equivalent to powering over 3.5 million homes with renewable electricity.

Reach a capacity goal of ~83 MW in three years, which is equivalent to removing 437,000 tons of carbon dioxide-equivalent emissions annually or removing 105,000 cars from the road.

Maintain industry leading up-time and reliability by placing their own data centers on-site to use some of the electricity and provide a place for energy to go when it's not economical to send it to the grid.

"At Nodal Power, we see a significant opportunity in landfills, which have traditionally been an undeveloped and underutilized source of renewable energy," said Bryan Black, Nodal Power CEO. "We've been operating in stealth for four years to refine our model, and now we're excited to share our mission with the world and scale with the right partners to shape a small part of a more green future."

Nodal Power plans to raise additional capital and seek partners that share the company's vision to bring more renewable electricity to homes while reducing harmful methane emissions.

