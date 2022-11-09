National PTA Names Recipients of Over $650K in Program Funding

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National PTA announced today the recipients of over $650K in funding to help host PTA programs this school year in the areas of mental health, STEM, digital safety, literacy, tobacco use prevention and the arts. Nearly 500 PTAs from across the country have been selected to receive funding as part of the association's PTA Connected, STEM + Families, Family Reading Experience, Healthy Lifestyles and arts education initiatives. The funding is made possible by PTA Proud National Sponsors The Allstate Foundation, the New York Life Foundation, Bayer Fund, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Discord, Google and YouTube, Norton, TikTok, Office Depot and The Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, as well as the family of Mary Lou Anderson, who founded National PTA's Reflections program.

National PTA logo (PRNewsfoto/National PTA) (PRNewswire)

"Each school year, National PTA offers funding to support PTAs in conducting PTA programs for their school communities to increase access to educational opportunities and enhance family engagement," said Anna King, president of National PTA. "We are thrilled to provide over $650K in funding this year to nearly 500 PTAs—and we are grateful to our sponsors for supporting our mission and making this funding possible, which is so needed right now."

Following are the funding recipients:

National PTA's programs are designed to provide access to engaging, educational and fun opportunities that inspire; recognize; and support the physical, social-emotional and learning needs of all students and their families. National PTA offers in-person and at-home programs to meet students and families where they are. While funding is being provided to support PTAs' program events in their school communities, National PTA's programs are available to all PTAs and schools.

"National PTA's programs bring knowledge, tools and resources into the lives of families to support their health, safety, well-being and success—as well as help connect families to their children's school," said Nathan R. Monell, CAE, National PTA Executive Director. "Our association remains committed to increasing family engagement in education and ensuring that families and schools have tools and information to best support students' learning, development and success, and also improve the health and safety of our communities."

Funding is not needed to run National PTA programs, and PTAs are encouraged to visit PTA.org/Programs to learn how they can implement the programs in their school communities.

About National PTA

National PTA® comprises millions of families, students, teachers, administrators, and business and community leaders devoted to the educational success of children and the promotion of family engagement in schools. PTA is a registered 501(c) (3) nonprofit association that prides itself on being a powerful voice for all children, a relevant resource for families and communities, and a strong advocate for public education. Membership in PTA is open to anyone who wants to be involved and make a difference for the education, health and welfare of children and youth. For more information, visit PTA.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National PTA