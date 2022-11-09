JACKIE O. GIFFORD JOINS STRATEGIC INVESTMENT GROUP

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Investment Group ("Strategic") is pleased to announce that Jackie O. Gifford has joined the firm as a Managing Director and Head of Non-U.S. Equity, to co-head the Public Equities team with Ted Joseph, Managing Director and Head of U.S. Equity. Jackie joins a team of nine senior investment professionals that have an average of 28 years of industry experience and 16 years of collaboration at Strategic.

"Since our founding in 1987, non-U.S. equities have been a core element of our portfolios and our client value proposition," said Markus Krygier, Strategic's Co-Chief Investment Officer. "Jackie's deep insight into global equity markets and managers, excellent leadership skills and impressive track record of over 25 years of institutional investment experience including direct portfolio management and product management for an institutional investor, will complement a robust investment team and further enhance our ability to fulfill our mission of being our clients' trusted and durable partner."

Jackie earned an M.B.A. from Loyola University Graduate School and a B.A. in Economics with a minor in Finance from Pennsylvania State University. She joined Strategic from The Annie E. Casey Foundation, where she spent over 10 years, most recently as Director of Marketable Investments, and prior to that, Director of Hedge Fund Investments. She also served for over a decade in leadership roles within the Board of Directors for the Baltimore Child Abuse Center (BCAC) including Vice President, Treasurer, and Secretary.

About Strategic

Strategic Investment Group®, a pioneer in dedicated Outsourced CIO (OCIO) solutions since 1987, has built enduring partnerships with institutional investors as an outsourced chief investment officer, providing its clients with active portfolio management, rigorous risk management, and open architecture manager selection.

Strategic functions as our clients' investment partner and co-fiduciary, effectively becoming an extension of their resources. Clients are then free to focus on their core missions, while we focus on providing the highly specialized portfolio management expertise that clients need to meet their investment goals. Depending on a client's needs and preferences, Strategic can orchestrate the management of an entire portfolio comprising multiple asset classes, focus on specific asset classes, such as alternatives (e.g., venture capital/private equity, real estate, and/or hedge funds) or international investments, or manage strategies with high potential for adding value. Customized liability-driven investing (LDI) solutions, whether through an integrated total portfolio approach or a targeted long-duration strategy, are also available, as are solutions that address mission-related investment objectives.

We strive to build enduring partnerships with our clients by strengthening their investment programs through a dynamic, value-enhancing investment process, sound governance framework, and world-class client service. Our mission is to empower investors through experience, innovation, and excellence.

Strategic had $24.3 billion in discretionary assets under management as of September 30, 2022. Staff information is as of November 1, 2022.

