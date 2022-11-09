Diabetes is Up 15% Nationwide in Past 10 Years

SEATTLE, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard® , a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces, released a new report on the rising number of diabetics in each state.

QuoteWizard found that the number of people with diabetes has increased 15% in the last decade. More than 40 million people now have diabetes (1 in 10) and another 100 million (1 in 3) are prediabetic.

The cost of diabetes is also quickly increasing. The average diabetic now spends more than $6,700 per year on medical care and direct medical costs for diabetes have gone from $245 billion a year to over $327 billion a year.

QuoteWizard's report also provides a detailed look at diabetes in each state. West Virginia has experienced a 33% increase in the number of people with diabetes - the highest in the nation. Washington is the only state that has seen a decrease in diabetics.

The full report is available here:

https://quotewizard.com/news/states-with-highest-rate-of-diabetes

Key findings:

Diabetes cases are up 15% nationwide since 2011

West Virginia , New Mexico and California have had the biggest increase in diabetics

Washington is the only states where diabetes levels are decreasing

The average cost of insulin is now $572 a year

