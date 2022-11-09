China's Central Academy of Fine Arts Unveils Global Website

BEIJING, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Central Academy of Fine Arts (CAFA), China's most prestigious and renowned art academy, has launched a brand new website, CAFA Global. The online portal will serve as an authoritative channel for art lovers, art institutions, art colleges, as well as other organizations and individuals from all over the world who can now get to learn about the CAFA through the world wide web.

The institution will use the website to share content including international admissions information, school news, the latest research results, international cooperation projects, details of renowned faculty and alumni, and campus life updates. The move will raise the CAFA's exposure on a global scale while increasing visibility and attracting more international students to enroll. The website is live now at http://global.cafa.edu.cn/.

"The CAFA Global website, the window of the CAFA to the world, allows the world to learn about the history and contemporary development of this century-old highest art institution in China, especially its discipline construction, curriculum features, educational methods, as well as the works of teachers and students," said FAN Di'an, President of CAFA. "Additionally, the global Website provides an opportunity for us to communicate with art institutions and other institutions around the world on various common topics relevant to art and art education in the global context and establish future-oriented collaborations."

The CAFA is already home to a diverse and international atmosphere. Over 40% of CAFA faculty have experience working or studying overseas, instilling in them a global perspective. Indeed, many of them are world-renowned artists themselves.

For example, Liu Xiaodong, a professor in the oil painting department, is a much-celebrated Chinese contemporary artist. His large-scale works have been considered a kind of historical snapshot painting for the emerging world. He was also a leading figure during the emergence of Chinese Neo-Realist painters during the 1990s. Another example is Prof. Xu Bing, a heralded figure known for printmaking and installation art. He received a place in the MacArthur Fellows Program in 1999 and won the Fukuoka Prize in 2003.

Adding to the academy's international atmosphere, the CAFA organizes visits from many of the world's leading art masters who serve as visiting professors. One visiting professor was the Harvard University design educator Remment Koolhaas, a Dutch architect, architectural theorist, and urbanist, who has been awarded the Pritzker Architecture Prize in 2000.

