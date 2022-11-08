Unum Names Wagnon, Rice, Royal to Senior Finance Roles

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) has named Mary Wagnon, Lynn Rice and Matt Royal to senior finance roles for enterprise risk management, accounting and investor relations, respectively.

Mary Wagnon, senior vice president and chief risk officer, brings more than 25 years of experience in financial and actuarial roles. After joining Unum in 2000 as an actuarial student, she served in various financial roles, including valuation, pricing, modeling and experience analysis. In her new position, Wagnon will offer direction regarding enterprise risk management to the board of directors, chief executive officer, chief finance officer and senior management, as well as provide leadership in strategy and operations.

Lynn Rice, senior vice president and chief accounting officer, joined Unum in 2005 to manage all aspects of financial reporting. In his prior role, Rice oversaw accounting for Unum's approximately $50 billion investment portfolio and was an integral part of numerous capital management and technology initiatives for the company. Rice is a certified public accountant and has more than 30 years of experience in the financial sector.

Matt Royal, senior vice president of investor relations and treasury, joined Unum in 2013 as vice president and chief auditor. In 2015, he was promoted to senior vice president, chief risk officer. Royal was instrumental in advancements to support overall operational resiliency and managed the company's financial operations through the pandemic. In his new role, Royal is responsible for strategic positioning with equity and credit analysts, investors and rating agencies and as well as supervision of Unum's treasury function.

"I am thrilled to work with Mary, Lynn and Matt in their new roles and am confident their vision and experience will contribute greatly to Unum Group during this period of growth," said Steven A. Zabel, executive vice president and chief financial officer. "They each bring deep financial experience and have established a strong track record of leadership across the enterprise."

Unum (NYSE: UNM), an international provider of workplace benefits and services, has been helping workers and their families for more than 170 years. Through its Unum and Colonial Life brands, the company offers disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision and stop-loss insurance; leave and absence management support and behavioral health services. In 2021, Unum reported revenues of $12.0 billion and paid $8.2 billion in benefits. The Fortune 500 company is one of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies, recognized by the Ethisphere®.

