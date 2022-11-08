TRIUMPH REPORTS SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2023 RESULTS

BERWYN, Pa., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) ("TRIUMPH" or the "Company") today reported financial results for its second quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended September 30, 2022.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023

Net sales of $307.6 million

Operating income of $132.2 million with operating margin of 43%; adjusted operating income of $30.4 million with adjusted operating margin of 10%

Net income of $106.5 million , or $1.63 per diluted share; adjusted net income of $4.8 million , or $0.07 per diluted share

Cash flow used in operations of $19.3 million ; free cash use of $23.5 million

Fiscal 2023 Guidance

Net sales of approximately $1.3 billion

GAAP earnings per diluted share of $1.66 to $1.86 and Adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.40 to $0.60 , up from prior guidance due to final pension assumptions

Cash used in operations of ($30.0) million to ($40.0) million , free cash use of ($60.0) million to ($70.0) million

" TRIUMPH generated double-digit organic sales growth in our continuing operations driven by improving commercial OEM production rates and expanded MRO demand," said Dan Crowley , TRIUMPH's chairman, president and chief executive officer. "We continue to mitigate supply chain constraints and partner with our customers and suppliers to support their accelerating production and aftermarket demands. While these headwinds required us to hold slightly higher levels of working capital in the first half of the year, we are on track to positive free cash flow in the second half of FY23 and beyond. With an expanding and profitable backlog, enhanced pricing from recent contract extensions and a lower cost structure, TRIUMPH is well positioned to benefit from continued strength across nearly all our end markets."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Overview

Excluding divestitures and exited programs, sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 were up 13% organically from the prior year period as increases in commercial narrow-body production and commercial MRO offset decreased military rotorcraft volume.

Second quarter operating income of $132.2 million includes $2.2 million of restructuring costs related to the exit of an aftermarket product line and $103.9 million gain on sale of assets and businesses, primarily from our Stuart manufacturing operations. Net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $106.5 million, or $1.63 per diluted share primarily due to these items above. On an adjusted basis, net income was $4.8 million, or $0.07 per diluted share.

TRIUMPH's results included the following:

($ millions except EPS)

Pre-tax



After-tax



EPS

Income from Continuing Operations - GAAP

$ 108.3



$ 106.5



$ 1.63

Gain on sale of assets and businesses



(103.9)





(103.9)





(1.59)

Restructuring costs



2.2





2.2





0.03

Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations - non-GAAP *

$ 6.6



$ 4.8



$ 0.07

* Difference due to rounding







































The number of shares used in computing diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2023 was 65.3 million.

Backlog, which represents the next 24 months of actual purchase orders with firm delivery dates or contract requirements, was $1.57 billion, up 11% from fiscal year end, after adjusting for the impact of the Stuart divestiture, primarily on commercial narrow body platforms.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2023, cash flow used in operations was $19.3 million.

Outlook

The Company's outlook reflects adjustments detailed in the attached tables.

Based on expected aircraft production rates, and the resulting demand on each of our facilities, the Company expects net sales for fiscal 2023 will be approximately $1.3 billion.

The Company expects GAAP fiscal 2023 earnings per diluted share of $1.66 to $1.86 and adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.40 to $0.60, up from prior guidance due to final pension assumptions.

The Company expects fiscal 2023 cash used in operations of ($30.0) million to ($40.0) million, approximately $30.0 million for capital expenditures, resulting in expected free cash use of ($60.0) million to ($70.0) million.

Conference Call

TRIUMPH will hold a conference call today, November 8th, at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to discuss the second quarter of fiscal 2023 results. The conference call will be available live and archived on the Company's website at http://www.triumphgroup.com . A slide presentation will be included with the audio portion of the webcast, and the presentation has been posted on the Company's website at http://ir.triumphgroup.com/QuarterlyResults . An audio replay will be available from November 8th to November 15th by calling (877) 344-7529 (Domestic) or (412) 317-0088 (International), passcode #1319709.

About TRIUMPH

TRIUMPH, headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

More information about TRIUMPH can be found on the Company's website at www.triumphgroup.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this release which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements under the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements of expectations of or assumptions about financial and operational performance, revenues, earnings per share, cash flow or use, cost savings and operational efficiencies and organizational restructurings. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties which could affect the Company's actual results and could cause its actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company. Further information regarding the important factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results can be found in Triumph Group's reports filed with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022.

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) ON FOLLOWING PAGES

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





September 30,



September 30,

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

2022



2021



2022



2021

Net sales

$ 307,600



$ 357,396



$ 656,984



$ 754,042

Cost of sales (excluding depreciation shown below)



208,062





262,335





480,462





556,013

Selling, general & administrative



60,418





54,108





112,163





110,359

Depreciation & amortization



8,685





12,945





18,491





28,376

Restructuring costs



2,152





3,897





2,851





8,382

(Gain) loss on sale of assets and businesses



(103,883)





7,660





(103,883)





13,629

Operating income



132,166





16,451





146,900





37,283

Interest expense and other, net



32,453





34,183





64,365





72,741

Debt extinguishment loss



—





—





—





9,689

Non-service defined benefit income



(8,563)





(10,449)





(17,149)





(8,727)

Income tax expense



1,750





1,787





3,500





3,001

Net income (loss)

$ 106,526



$ (9,070)



$ 96,184



$ (39,421)

Loss per share - basic:























Net income (loss)

$ 1.64



$ (0.14)



$ 1.48



$ (0.61)

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic



65,036





64,545





64,946





64,427

Loss per share - diluted:























Net income (loss)

$ 1.63



$ (0.14)



$ 1.47



$ (0.61)

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted



65,282





64,545





65,318





64,427





























FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (dollars in thousands, except share data)

BALANCE SHEETS

Unaudited

September 30,

2022



Audited

March 31,

2022

Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 104,450



$ 240,878

Accounts receivable, net



177,286





178,663

Contract assets



101,974





101,828

Inventory, net



398,075





361,692

Prepaid and other current assets



17,554





19,903

Assets held for sale



—





60,104

Current assets



799,339





963,068

Property and equipment, net



160,862





169,050

Goodwill



500,814





513,722

Intangible assets, net



78,870





84,850

Other, net



28,389





30,476

Total assets

$ 1,568,274



$ 1,761,166

Liabilities & Stockholders' Deficit











Current portion of long-term debt

$ 2,849



$ 3,268

Accounts payable



154,588





161,534

Contract liabilities



42,475





171,763

Accrued expenses



155,950





208,059

Liabilities related to assets held for sale



—





57,519

Current liabilities



355,862





602,143

Long-term debt, less current portion



1,587,933





1,586,222

Accrued pension and post-retirement benefits, noncurrent



273,529





301,303

Deferred income taxes, noncurrent



7,386





7,213

Other noncurrent liabilities



45,667





51,708

Stockholders' Deficit:











Common stock, $.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 64,980,483

and 64,629,279 shares issued



65





64

Capital in excess of par value



975,530





973,112

Treasury stock, at cost, 0 and 14,897 shares



—





(96)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(476,733)





(463,354)

Accumulated deficit



(1,200,965)





(1,297,149)

Total stockholders' deficit



(702,103)





(787,423)

Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit

$ 1,568,274



$ 1,761,166

















FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (dollars in thousands, except share data)





Six Months Ended September 30,





2022



2021

Operating Activities











Net income (loss)

$ 96,184



$ (39,421)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in

operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



18,491





28,376

Amortization of acquired contract liability



(1,390)





(2,707)

(Gain) loss on sale of assets and businesses



(103,883)





13,629

Curtailments, settlements, and special termination benefits loss, net



—





20,046

Other amortization included in interest expense



3,140





5,602

Provision for credit losses



383





320

Share-based compensation



5,530





5,072

Changes in other assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of

acquisitions and divestitures:











Trade and other receivables



(5,799)





8,268

Contract assets



(10,910)





(9,640)

Inventories



(39,324)





1,783

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



756





2,292

Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and contract liabilities



(58,487)





(190,152)

Accrued pension and other postretirement benefits



(17,073)





(27,852)

Other, net



6





(1,142)

Net cash used in operating activities



(112,376)





(185,526)

Investing Activities











Capital expenditures



(7,167)





(7,481)

(Payments on) proceeds from sale of assets and businesses



(6,161)





185,622

Investment in joint venture



—





(2,101)

Purchase of facility related to divested businesses



—





(21,550)

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities



(13,328)





154,490

Financing Activities











Retirement of debt and finance lease obligations



(1,809)





(353,513)

Premium on redemption of First Lien Notes



—





(7,489)

Repurchase of shares for share-based compensation

minimum tax obligation



(3,490)





(3,118)

Net cash used in financing activities



(5,299)





(364,120)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



(5,425)





(604)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents



(136,428)





(395,760)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



240,878





589,882

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 104,450



$ 194,122



FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (dollars in thousands)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





September 30,



September 30,

SEGMENT DATA

2022



2021



2022



2021

Net sales:























Systems & Support

$ 274,198



$ 248,781



$ 528,841



$ 507,194

Aerospace Structures



33,410





108,643





128,163





246,895

Elimination of intersegment sales



(8)





(28)





(20)





(47)





$ 307,600



$ 357,396



$ 656,984



$ 754,042

Operating income (loss):























Systems & Support

$ 43,413



$ 38,100



$ 76,564



$ 73,646

Aerospace Structures



5,924





3,605





3,623





14,828

Corporate



86,781





(22,429)





72,243





(46,119)

Share-based compensation expense



(3,952)





(2,825)





(5,530)





(5,072)





$ 132,166



$ 16,451



$ 146,900



$ 37,283

Operating margin %























Systems & Support



15.8 %



15.3 %



14.5 %



14.5 % Aerospace Structures



17.7 %



3.3 %



2.8 %



6.0 % Consolidated



43.0 %



4.6 %



22.4 %



4.9 %

























Depreciation and amortization:























Systems & Support

$ 7,507



$ 8,440



$ 15,028



$ 16,944

Aerospace Structures



672





3,414





2,368





9,573

Corporate



506





1,091





1,095





1,859





$ 8,685



$ 12,945



$ 18,491



$ 28,376

Amortization of acquired contract liabilities:























Systems & Support

$ (867)



$ (1,493)



$ (1,390)



$ (2,695)

Aerospace Structures



—





—





—





(12)





$ (867)



$ (1,493)



$ (1,390)



$ (2,707)

Capital expenditures:























Systems & Support

$ 3,707



$ 2,655



$ 6,586



$ 3,757

Aerospace Structures



415





2,558





472





3,210

Corporate



—





156





109





514





$ 4,123



$ 5,369



$ 7,167



$ 7,481





























FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(dollars in thousands)

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosures

We prepare and publicly release quarterly unaudited financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. In accordance with Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") guidance on Compliance and Disclosure Interpretations, we also disclose and discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures in our public releases. Currently, the non-GAAP financial measure that we disclose is Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP, which is our net income before interest, income taxes, amortization of acquired contract liabilities, curtailments, settlements and special termination benefits, legal settlements, loss on divestitures, share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization and Adjusted EBITDA, less pension & other postretirement benefits. We disclose Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP on a consolidated and Adjusted EBITDAP an operating segment basis in our earnings releases, investor conference calls and filings with the SEC. The non-GAAP financial measures that we use may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Also, in the future, we may disclose different non-GAAP financial measures in order to help our investors more meaningfully evaluate and compare our future results of operations to our previously reported results of operations.

We view Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP as operating performance measure and as such we believe that the GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to it is net income. In calculating Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP, we exclude from net income the financial items that we believe should be separately identified to provide additional analysis of the financial components of the day-to-day operation of our business. We have outlined below the type and scope of these exclusions and the material limitations on the use of these non-GAAP financial measures as a result of these exclusions. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as a measure of liquidity, as an alternative to net income (loss), income from continuing operations, or as an indicator of any other measure of performance derived in accordance with GAAP. Investors and potential investors in our securities should not rely on Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDAP as substitutes for any GAAP financial measure, including net income (loss) or income from continuing operations. In addition, we urge investors and potential investors in our securities to carefully review the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP to net income set forth below, in our earnings releases and in other filings with the SEC and to carefully review the GAAP financial information included as part of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Annual Reports on Form 10-K that are filed with the SEC, as well as our quarterly earnings releases, and compare the GAAP financial information with our Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP is used by management to internally measure our operating and management performance and by investors as a supplemental financial measure to evaluate the performance of our business that, when viewed with our GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliation, we believe provides additional information that is useful to gain an understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business. We have spent more than 25 years expanding our product and service capabilities partially through acquisitions of complementary businesses. Due to the expansion of our operations, which included acquisitions, our net income has included significant charges for depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP exclude these charges and provide meaningful information about the operating performance of our business, apart from charges for depreciation and amortization. We believe the disclosure of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP helps investors meaningfully evaluate and compare our performance from quarter to quarter and from year to year. We also believe Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP is a measure of our ongoing operating performance because the isolation of non-cash income and expenses, such as amortization of acquired contract liabilities, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation and non-operating items, such as interest and income taxes, provides additional information about our cost structure, and, over time, helps track our operating progress. In addition, investors, securities analysts and others have regularly relied on Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP to provide a financial measure by which to compare our operating performance against that of other companies in our industry.

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(dollars in thousands)

Set forth below are descriptions of the financial items that have been excluded from our net income to calculate Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP and the material limitations associated with using this non-GAAP financial measure as compared to net income:

Divestitures may be useful for investors to consider because they reflect gains or losses from sale of operating units. We do not believe these earnings necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash earnings related to our operations.

Consideration payable to a customer related to a divestiture may be useful for investors to consider because it reflects consideration paid to facilitate the ultimate sale of operating units. We do not believe these charges necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash earnings related to our operations.

Non-service defined benefit income (inclusive of certain pension related transactions such as curtailments, settlements, early retirement or other incentives) may be useful to investors to consider because they represent the cost of post-retirement benefits to plan participants, net of the assumption of returns on the plan's assets and are not indicative of the cash paid for such benefits. We do not believe these earnings (expenses) necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash earnings related to our operations.

Amortization of acquired contract liabilities may be useful for investors to consider because it represents the non-cash earnings on the fair value of below market contracts acquired through acquisitions. We do not believe these earnings necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash earnings related to our operations.

Amortization expense and nonrecurring asset impairments (including goodwill, intangible asset impairments, and nonrecurring rotable inventory impairments) may be useful for investors to consider because it represents the estimated attrition of our acquired customer base and the diminishing value of tradenames, product rights, licenses, or, in the case of goodwill, other assets that are not individually identified and separately recognized under U.S. GAAP, or, in the case of nonrecurring asset impairments, the impact of unusual and nonrecurring events affecting the estimated recoverability of existing assets. We do not believe these charges necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash charges related to our operating cost structure,

Share-based compensation may be useful for investors to consider because it represents a portion of the total compensation to management and the board of directors. We do not believe these charges necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash charges related to our operating cost structure.

Depreciation may be useful for investors to consider because they generally represent the wear and tear on our property and equipment used in our operations. We do not believe these charges necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash charges related to our operating cost structure.

The amount of interest expense and other we incur may be useful for investors to consider and may result in current cash inflows or outflows. However, we do not consider the amount of interest expense and other to be a representative component of the day-to-day operating performance of our business.

Income tax expense may be useful for investors to consider because it generally represents the taxes which may be payable for the period and the change in deferred income taxes during the period and may reduce the amount of funds otherwise available for use in our business. However, we do not consider the amount of income tax expense to be a representative component of the day-to-day operating performance of our business.

Management compensates for the above-described limitations of using non-GAAP measures by using a non-GAAP measure only to supplement our GAAP results and to provide additional information that is useful to gain an understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business.

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(dollars in thousands)

The following table shows our Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP reconciled to our net income for the indicated periods (in thousands):









Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





September 30,



September 30,

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation,

Amortization, and Pension (Adjusted EBITDAP):

2022



2021



2022



2021

Net income (loss)

$ 106,526



$ (9,070)



$ 96,184



$ (39,421)

Add-back:























Income tax expense



1,750





1,787





3,500





3,001

Interest expense and other, net



32,453





34,183





64,365





72,741

Debt extinguishment loss



—





—





—





9,689

Pension charges



—





3,968





—





20,046

Consideration payable to customer related to divestiture^



—





—





17,185





—

(Gain) loss on sale of assets and businesses



(103,883)





7,660





(103,883)





13,629

Share-based compensation



3,952





2,825





5,530





5,072

Amortization of acquired contract liabilities



(867)





(1,493)





(1,390)





(2,707)

Depreciation and amortization^



8,685





12,945





18,491





28,376

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation

and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA")

$ 48,616



$ 52,805



$ 99,982



$ 110,426

Non-service defined benefit income (excluding pension charges)



(8,563)





(14,417)





(17,149)





(28,773)

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation

and Amortization, and Pension ("Adjusted EBITDAP")

$ 40,053



$ 38,388



$ 82,833



$ 81,653

Net sales

$ 307,600



$ 357,396



$ 656,984



$ 754,042

Net income (loss) margin



34.6 %



(2.5) %



14.6 %



(5.2) % Adjusted EBITDAP margin



13.1 %



10.8 %



12.3 %



10.9 % ^Reported in net sales





























Three Months Ended September 30, 2022











Segment Data

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation,

Amortization, and Pension (EBITDAP):

Total



Systems &

Support



Aerospace

Structures



Corporate/

Eliminations

Net income

$ 106,526



















Add-back:























Non-service defined benefit income



(8,563)



















Income tax expense



1,750



















Interest expense and other, net



32,453



















Operating income (loss)

$ 132,166



$ 43,413



$ 5,924



$ 82,829

Gain on sales of assets & businesses, net



(103,883)





—





—





(103,883)

Share-based compensation



3,952





—





—





3,952

Amortization of acquired contract liabilities



(867)





(867)





—





—

Depreciation and amortization



8,685





7,507





672





506

Adjusted Earnings (Losses) before Interest, Taxes,

Depreciation and Amortization, and Pension

("Adjusted EBITDAP")

$ 40,053



$ 50,053



$ 6,596



$ (16,596)

Net sales

$ 307,600



$ 274,198



$ 33,410



$ (8)

Adjusted EBITDAP margin



13.1 %



18.3 %



19.7 %

n/a

^Reported in net sales





















































Six Months Ended September 30, 2022











Segment Data

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation,

Amortization, and Pension (EBITDAP):

Total



Systems &

Support



Aerospace

Structures



Corporate/

Eliminations

Net income

$ 96,184



















Add-back:























Non-service defined benefit income



(17,149)



















Income tax expense



3,500



















Interest expense and other, net



64,365



















Operating income (loss)

$ 146,900



$ 76,564



$ 3,623



$ 66,713

Gain on sales of assets & businesses, net



(103,883)





—





—





(103,883)

Consideration payable to customer related to divestiture^



17,185





—





17,185





—

Share-based compensation



5,530





—





—





5,530

Amortization of acquired contract liabilities



(1,390)





(1,390)





—





—

Depreciation and amortization



18,491





15,028





2,368





1,095

Adjusted Earnings (Losses) before Interest, Taxes,

Depreciation and Amortization, and Pension

("Adjusted EBITDAP")

$ 82,833



$ 90,202



$ 23,176



$ (30,545)

Net sales

$ 656,984



$ 528,841



$ 128,163



$ (20)

Adjusted EBITDAP margin



12.3 %



17.1 %



15.9 %

n/a

^Reported in net sales

























FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (dollars in thousands)



Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosures (continued)



Three Months Ended September 30, 2021











Segment Data

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation,

Amortization, and Pension (EBITDAP):

Total



Systems &

Support



Aerospace

Structures



Corporate/

Eliminations

Net loss

$ (9,070)



















Add-back:























Non-service defined benefit expense



(10,449)



















Income tax expense



1,787



















Interest expense and other, net



34,183



















Operating income (loss)

$ 16,451



$ 38,100



$ 3,605



$ (25,254)

Loss on sales of assets & businesses, net



7,660





—





—





7,660

Share-based compensation



2,825





—





—





2,825

Amortization of acquired contract liabilities



(1,493)





(1,493)





—





—

Depreciation and amortization



12,945





8,440





3,414





1,091

Adjusted Earnings (Losses) before Interest, Taxes,

Depreciation and Amortization, and Pension

("Adjusted EBITDAP")

$ 38,388



$ 45,047



$ 7,019



$ (13,678)

Net sales

$ 357,396



$ 248,781



$ 108,643



$ (28)

Adjusted EBITDAP margin



10.8 %



18.2 %



6.5 %

n/a







Six Months Ended September 30, 2021











Segment Data

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation,

Amortization, and Pension (EBITDAP):

Total



Systems &

Support



Aerospace

Structures



Corporate/

Eliminations

Net loss

$ (39,421)



















Add-back:























Non-service defined benefit expense



(8,727)



















Income tax expense



3,001



















Debt extinguishment loss



9,689



















Interest expense and other, net



72,741



















Operating income (loss)

$ 37,283



$ 73,646



$ 14,828



$ (51,191)

Loss on sales of assets & businesses, net



13,629





—





—





13,629

Share-based compensation



5,072





—





—





5,072

Amortization of acquired contract liabilities



(2,707)





(2,695)





(12)





—

Depreciation and amortization



28,376





16,944





9,573





1,859

Adjusted Earnings (Losses) before Interest,

Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization,

and Pension ("Adjusted EBITDAP")

$ 81,653



$ 87,895



$ 24,389



$ (30,631)

Net sales

$ 754,042



$ 507,194



$ 246,895



$ (47)

Adjusted EBITDAP margin



10.9 %



17.4 %



9.9 %

n/a

























FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(dollars in thousands)

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosures (continued)

Adjusted income from continuing operations, before income taxes, adjusted income from continuing operations and adjusted income from continuing operations per diluted share, before non-recurring costs have been provided for consistency and comparability. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to income from continuing operations before income taxes, income from continuing operations and income from continuing operations per diluted share presented in accordance with GAAP. The following tables reconcile income from continuing operations before income taxes, income from continuing operations, and income from continuing operations per diluted share, before non-recurring costs.





Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022







Pre-Tax



After-Tax



Diluted EPS



Income from continuing operations - GAAP

$ 108,276



$ 106,526



$ 1.63



Adjustments:



















Gain on sale of assets and businesses



(103,883)





(103,883)





(1.59)



Restructuring costs



2,152





2,152





0.03



Adjusted income from continuing operations - non-GAAP*

$ 6,545



$ 4,795



$ 0.07



^ Recorded in net sales



















* Difference due to rounding

























Six Months Ended

September 30, 2022



Fiscal 2023 Diluted

EPS Guidance



Pre-Tax



After-Tax



EPS





Income from continuing operations - GAAP

$ 99,684



$ 96,184



$ 1.47



$ 1.66 - $ 1.86 Adjustments:





















Gain on sale of assets and businesses



(103,883)





(103,883)





(1.59)



(1.59) Restructuring costs



2,851





2,851





0.04



0.04 Consideration payable to customer related to divestiture^



17,185





17,185





0.26



0.26 Debt extinguishment loss



—





—





—



0.03 Adjusted income from continuing operations - non-GAAP*

$ 15,837



$ 12,337



$ 0.19



$ 0.40 - $ 0.60 ^ Recorded in net sales





















* Difference due to rounding



























Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021





Pre-Tax



After-Tax



Diluted EPS

Loss from continuing operations - GAAP

$ (7,283)



$ (9,070)



$ (0.14)

Adjustments:

















Loss on sale of assets and businesses, net



7,660





7,660





0.12

Restructuring costs



3,897





3,897





0.06

Pension curtailment charge



3,968





3,968





0.06

Adjusted loss from continuing operations - non-GAAP

$ 8,242



$ 6,455



$ 0.10







Six Months Ended

September 30, 2021





Pre-Tax



After-Tax



Diluted EPS

Loss from continuing operations - GAAP

$ (36,420)



$ (39,421)



$ (0.61)

Adjustments:

















Loss on sale of assets and businesses, net



13,629





13,629





0.21

Restructuring costs



8,382





8,382





0.13

Pension curtailment charge



20,046





20,046





0.31

Debt extinguishment loss



9,689





9,689





0.15

Adjusted loss from continuing operations - non-GAAP

$ 15,326



$ 12,325



$ 0.19























FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(dollars in thousands)

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosures (continued)

Adjusted Operating Income is defined as GAAP Operating Income, less expenses/gains associated with the Company's transformation, such as restructuring expenses, gains/losses on divestitures, impairments of goodwill and other assets. Management believes that this is useful in evaluating operating performance, but this measure should not be used in isolation. The following table reconciles our Operating income to Adjusted Operating income as noted above.





Three Months Ended

September 30,



Six Months Ended

September 30,





2022



2021



2022



2021

Operating income - GAAP

$ 132,166



$ 16,451



$ 146,900



$ 37,283

Adjustments:























(Gain) loss on sale of assets and businesses



(103,883)





7,660





(103,883)





13,629

Restructuring costs



2,152





3,897





2,851





8,382

Consideration payable to customer related to divestiture^



—











17,185





—

Adjusted operating income - non-GAAP

$ 30,435



$ 28,008



$ 63,053



$ 59,294

Adjusted operating margin



9.9 %



7.8 %



9.4 %



7.9 %

Cash provided by operations, is provided for consistency and comparability. We also use free cash flow as a key factor in planning for and consideration of strategic acquisitions and the repayment of debt. This measure should not be considered in isolation, as a measure of residual cash flow available for discretionary purposes, or as an alternative to operating results presented in accordance with GAAP. The following table reconciles cash provided by operations to free cash flow.





Three Months Ended

September 30,



Six Months Ended

September 30,



Fiscal 2023

Guidance $ in millions

2022



2021



2022



2021





Cash used in operating activities

$ (19.4)



$ (36.0)



$ (112.4)



$ (185.5)



$ (40.0) - $ (30.0) Less:



























Capital expenditures



(4.2)





(5.4)





(7.2)





(7.5)



~ $ (30.0) Free cash use

$ (23.5)



$ (41.4)



$ (119.5)



$ (193.0)



$ (70.0) - $ (60.0)





























































View original content:

SOURCE Triumph Group