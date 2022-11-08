SciBase announces collaboration to detect skin barrier dysfunction in infants

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") (STO: SCIB), a leading developer of augmented intelligence-based solutions for skin disorders, announced today that it has signed an agreement with Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. to collaborate on the development of a unique AI-based screening tool to predict the development of a common type of eczema called atopic dermatitis in infants.

The goal of the collaboration is to develop and validate an AI-based solution that detects skin barrier dysfunction and may be able to predict an infant's risk of developing atopic dermatitis. The method will be based on SciBase's Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS) technology and specifically for the portable Nevisense Go device.

The collaboration will start immediately and will run for two years and includes supporting a study at several hospitals in Switzerland with Dr Caroline Roduit as Principal Investigator.

Dr Roduit commented: "I work every day with the management of different allergic diseases in children, and it is a growing problem. Allergic diseases have a natural progression with atopic dermatitis being the first to manifest, often already in infancy, followed by other allergic diseases, such as food allergy and allergic asthma. The ability to identify these children early, will help to develop preventive strategies for allergic diseases, and Nevisense is an extremely promising method that has potential for early prediction of those children."

Skin barrier assessment is a new application for SciBase's EIS technology and this collaboration represents one of the three most promising new clinical indications.

"This project is a milestone for SciBase. It is our vision that Nevisense Go will become the standard of care for this indication. Twenty percent of children develop atopic dermatitis and the ability to predict which children are at high risk could significantly expand the development and use of prophylactic treatments. The promise of the test is that it is non-invasive and can be used widely - in this study the test will be performed using Nevisense Go in the home of the infant. If successful, the combination of ease and unique predictive information of the test could translate into broad adoption and open a significant consumer market for SciBase. We see the collaboration as an important step in shaping a future where medical technology is accessible, non-invasive, and personalized," says Simon Grant CEO SciBase.

This information is information that SciBase Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 16.30 CET on November 7, 2022.

For more information, please contact:

Simon Grant, CEO SciBase

Tel: +46 72 887 43 99

Email: simon.grant@scibase.com

Certified Advisor (CA):

Vator Securities

Tel: +46 8 580 065 99

Email: ca@vatorsec.se

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase is a global medical technology company headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, that has developed a unique point of care platform for the non-invasive detection of skin cancer and other skin conditions. SciBase is a pioneer within augmented intelligence, combining artificial intelligence with Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS) to provide objective information that assists dermatologists and others in clinical decision-making. SciBase's products include Nevisense and Nevisense Go and to date the platform addresses the areas of melanoma detection, non-melanoma skin cancer detection and skin barrier assessment. Nevisense is the only FDA-approved device for the detection of melanoma and the only MDR-approved technology for skin cancer detection in Europe. SciBase's technology is based on more than 20 years of academic research at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. For more information please visit www.scibase.com. All press-releases and financial reports can be found here: http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/12371/3662743/1653460.pdf Final PR JJ and SciBase Press Release Nov 7

View original content:

SOURCE SciBase