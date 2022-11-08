REFLECTION WINDOW + WALL SIGNS EXCLUSIVE DEAL with QATARI COMPANY ALUTEC WLL

Two Leading Façade Companies Join Forces to Ease Supply Chain Issues

CHICAGO, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reflection Window + Wall (RWW), one of the largest volume suppliers of façades for high rise buildings in the U.S., specializing in design, project management, engineering, manufacturing, and installation, announces an exclusive agreement with prominent façade manufacturer and building envelope specialist, Alutec WLL, headquartered in Doha, Qatar.

Founder and CEO of RWW, Rodrigo d'Escoto said, "While seeking the best resources for the U.S. Market, we are thrilled to sign with Alutec to expand on our offerings and enhance our supply chain. Alutec's location provides unparalleled vertical capabilities, with its new state-of-the-art ports, access to inexpensive and abundant energy, while providing one of the most stable and secure supply chains on the planet."

Alutec is the largest façade engineering, contracting, and manufacturing company in the EMEA (Europe Middle East Africa) region. It has become well known for its contoured projected spiral façades, utilizing cold formed Insulated Glazing Unit technology on a custom aluminum alloy frame. Alutec has executed some of the deepest cold bents in the world across its projects.

Alutec is one of the most vertically and horizontally integrated building envelope specialists in the world with in-house capacities for glass and metal processing, composite material processing, structural steel processing, metal coating in PVDF, Powder and Anodizing, one of the most advanced plants for insulated glass unit manufacturing, doors, windows, and curtain wall manufacturing etc. With current and under construction factories, Alutec will have over 200,000 SQM (2.1 Million SqFt) of production facilities in Qatar and another 100,000 SQM (1Million SqFt) globally spread between India, Ireland, and Thailand available to support RWW's growing customer base.

Per the agreement, RWW and Alutec will use an application that tracks the first steps of fabrication through job site installation. This unprecedented technological advancement allows workers to communicate, monitor and manage the manufacturing process in real time. This will ensure efficiencies throughout the supply chain process. RWW also intends to use this new breakthrough technology at its Indianapolis manufacturing facility.

Suraj Thampi, CEO of Alutec said "Our relationship with RWW allows us to immediately supply customers in the US market, enhancing their abilities through our global reach and in-house capabilities and expertise, along with the experience of RWW's excellent teams in the US. Alutec and RWW look forward to advancing our technology and data driven approach to project design and execution, whilst also offering our clients the option of more sustainable, lower carbon facades, through our technology and long-term relationships with our supply chain partners."

RWW satisfies the sophisticated and creative visions of designers, developers, and architects, while providing the highest rated fire safety products in the marketplace. Alutec will manufacture RWW systems, systemized and bespoke products. By combining the expertise of two façade leaders into an unbeatable synergy, we have instantly become a world leader in the supply of large scale, complex and low embodied carbon façade products.

About RWW

Based in Chicago, Illinois for more than 20 years, Reflection Window and Wall LLC, is among the state's largest and most successful minority-owned businesses. RWW has a global manufacturing and engineering presence with offices across the United States and around the world. In addition to its global capabilities, RWW has domestic production capability to deliver on its mission to provide quality products on time with innovation, design flexibility and value for its clients. https://reflectionwindow.com/about-us/who-we-are/ .

About Alutec

Alutec is one of the world's largest building envelope companies, specializing in unitized, large scale, complex geometry. Alutec's in-house design and processing capabilities has led to successful completion of some of the worlds largest and most complex building envelopes, throughout their 27-year history. Some of their recent world-class projects include the four Lusail Plaza Towers, Lusail Stadium (Fifa World Cup Final Stadium), 974 Stadium (world's first fully demountable stadium made of shipping containers, FIFA World Cup Stadium) and Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London., please visit https://www.alutec.com/corporate/ .

