ETQ Launches Newest Version of Reliance NXG Quality Management System, Featuring Customer-Driven Updates to Training Management

New Release Empowers Enterprise-wide Staff to Drive Quality Improvement

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ETQ, part of Hexagon, today launched a new release of its award-winning, cloud-native QMS, Reliance NXG, providing an updated version of its popular training management application to enable better visibility and tracking of training activity. The Training Management enhancements along with an improved user experience in Reliance NXG make it easier for enterprise users to optimize quality and safety management.

ETQ Logo (PRNewswire)

"Quality now touches all phases and roles within the product lifecycle – from connected workers and shop floor engineering managers, to new product designers and others – which means an effective QMS and training system must provide a more intuitive user experience," said Jamie Fernandes, ETQ VP, Product Management. "The newest version of Reliance NXG and Training Management were designed in response to customer requests for greater usability, visibility and training management adaptability."

Key Enhancements to Reliance NXG

Key updates were made to Reliance NXG, including user experience (UX) and user interface (UI) features that enable a more intuitive and streamlined approach, as well as security updates. New UX/UI capabilities include the ability to save more "favorites" for easier access, a new user-specific option providing additional form configurability defaults, enhanced access for users without email addresses and usability updates to the codeless Designer.

Training Management Enhancements

As production processes and related employee compliance requirements rapidly change, ETQ Training Management provides both training managers and employees with a robust platform to manage training updates and ensure employees maintain competency in their roles. The newest version of the application includes an optimized user experience through improved page layouts and workflow refinements so administrators and training managers can do more with fewer clicks.

Key features include:

Improved administration for managing courses and trainees

More data and report views for better visibility and tracking of training activity, such as course-by-applicability views

Revision tracking through Document Control to automatically re-train identified employees

The new version of ETQ Reliance NXG and Training Management enhancements are designed to help make quality an enterprise-wide commitment. According to James Wells, Research Analyst, LNS Research, "Industrial organizations face critical workforce challenges today – from recruiting, training and retaining top talent, to engaging and empowering workers. One of the ways they are addressing these challenges is by providing needed data and information through digital tools, including enterprise quality management systems (EQMS) that were historically the realm of quality teams. Clearly an EQMS will have greater business impact when integrated across the entire value chain, including connected frontline worker solutions. For these reasons, effective training and a more user-friendly EQMS will be key to adoption or 'stickiness,' helping transform quality management into an enterprise-wide responsibility."

About ETQ

ETQ, part of Hexagon, is the leading provider of quality, EHS and compliance management software, trusted by the world's strongest brands. More than 600 customers globally, spanning industries such as pharmaceuticals, electronics, heavy industry, food and beverage, and medical devices, benefit from ETQ to secure positive brand reputations, enable higher levels of customer loyalty and enhance profitability. ETQ Reliance offers built-in best practices and powerful flexibility to drive business excellence through quality. Only ETQ lets customers configure industry-proven quality processes to their unique needs and business vision. ETQ was founded in 1992 and has main offices located in the U.S. and Europe. To learn more about ETQ and its various product offerings, visit www.etq.com.

Hexagon is a global leader in sensors, software and autonomous solutions. Learn more about Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hexagon Metrology Services Ltd