SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

SANMINA REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL FISCAL 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanmina Corporation ("Sanmina" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SANM), a leading integrated manufacturing solutions company, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended October 1, 2022 and outlook for its fiscal first quarter ending December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue: $2.2 billion
  • GAAP operating margin: 5.0%
  • GAAP diluted EPS: $1.08
  • Non-GAAP(1) operating margin: 5.6%
  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS: $1.50

Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue: $7.9 billion
  • GAAP operating margin: 4.7%
  • GAAP diluted EPS: $4.06
  • Non-GAAP operating margin: 5.3%
  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS: $4.99

Additional Highlights

  • Cash flow from operations: Q4 $82 million and FY'22 $331 million
  • Free cash flow: Q4 $34 million and FY'22 $201 million
  • Share repurchases: 535,000 shares for $24 million in Q4 and 8 million shares for $317 million in FY'22
  • Q4 ending cash and cash equivalents: $530 million
  • Q4 non-GAAP pre-tax ROIC: 34.1%

(1)Non-GAAP financial measures exclude charges or gains relating to: stock-based compensation expenses; restructuring costs (including employee severance costs, environmental investigation, remediation and related costs and other charges related to excess facilities and assets); acquisition and integration costs (consisting of costs associated with the acquisition and integration of acquired businesses into our operations); impairment charges for goodwill and other assets; amortization expense; and other unusual or infrequent items (e.g. charges or benefits associated with distressed customers, expenses, charges and recoveries relating to certain legal matters, gains and losses on sales of assets, deferred tax adjustments and discrete tax items). See Schedule 1 below for more information regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures, including the economic substance behind each exclusion, the manner in which management uses non-GAAP measures to conduct and evaluate the business, the material limitations associated with using such measures and the manner in which management compensates for such limitations. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial information contained in this release to their most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in the financial statements furnished with this release.

"We are pleased with our financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year. Broad-based demand and solid execution were the key drivers to sequential and year-over-year revenue, non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP EPS growth," stated Jure Sola, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sanmina Corporation. "We continue to see strong demand in our first quarter and expect growth in fiscal 2023 based on our current business and new opportunities."

"We are executing our long-term strategy of expanding our presence in end-markets that require greater technical expertise, complex mission critical end-to-end solutions and embedded resilience that will give us a competitive advantage and further strengthen our financial model," concluded Sola.

First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Outlook

The following outlook is for the fiscal first quarter ending December 31, 2022. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially.

  • Revenue between $2.1 billion to $2.2 billion
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share(2) between $1.22 to $1.32
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share(2) between $1.41 to $1.51

(2)Reflects the non-cash reduction in net income of an estimated $2.5 million for partner's equity interest in the net income of Indian JV. 

The statements above concerning our financial outlook for the first quarter and expectations for fiscal year 2023 growth constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these statements as a result of a number of factors, most notably ongoing supply chain constraints, including those resulting from the continuing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and geopolitical uncertainty, including from the conflict in Ukraine. Other factors that could cause our results to differ from our outlook include adverse changes to the key markets we target; significant uncertainties that can cause our future sales and net income to be variable; reliance on a small number of customers for a substantial portion of our sales; risks arising from our international operations; and the other factors set forth in the Company's annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities Exchange Commission ("SEC").

The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter any of the forward-looking statements made in this earnings release, the conference call or the Investor Relations section of our website whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.

Company Conference Call Information
Sanmina will hold a conference call to review its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 and outlook for the first quarter fiscal 2023 on Monday, November 7, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT). The access numbers are: domestic 866-652-5200 and international 412-317-6060, access code is 10172946. The conference will also be webcast live over the Internet. You can log on to the live webcast at Q4 and Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Webcast. Additional information in the form of a slide presentation is available on Sanmina's website at www.sanmina.com. A replay of the conference call will be available for 48-hours.  The access numbers are: domestic 877-344-7529 and international 412-317-0088, access code is 4302881.

About Sanmina
Sanmina Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the communications networks, cloud solutions, industrial, defense, medical and automotive markets. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information about the Company is available at www.sanmina.com.

Sanmina Contact
Paige Melching
SVP, Investor Communications
408-964-3610

Sanmina Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

($ in thousands)

(GAAP)







October 1,


October 2,







2022


2021
















(Unaudited)

ASSETS
















Current assets:








Cash and cash equivalents



$       529,857


$       650,026


Accounts receivable, net



1,138,894


1,192,434


Contract assets



503,674


348,741


Inventories




1,691,081


1,036,511


Prepaid expenses and other current assets


62,044


53,952



Total current assets



3,925,550


3,281,664










Property, plant and equipment, net



575,170


532,985

Deferred tax assets



198,588


235,117

Other





160,192


156,953



Total assets



$    4,859,500


$    4,206,719










LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY














Current liabilities:








Accounts payable



$    2,029,534


$    1,464,693


Accrued liabilities 



275,735


161,896


Accrued payroll and related benefits


130,892


117,648


Short-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt

17,500


18,750



Total current liabilities



2,453,661


1,762,987










Long-term liabilities:







Long-term debt



329,237


311,572


Other




215,333


253,532



Total long-term liabilities



544,570


565,104










Stockholders' equity



1,861,269


1,878,628



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$    4,859,500


$    4,206,719

Sanmina Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

(GAAP)

(Unaudited)












Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended












October 1,


October 2,


October 1,


October 2,



2022


2021


2022


2021










Net sales

$  2,202,561


$   1,643,976


$   7,890,475


$   6,756,643

Cost of sales

2,024,172


1,513,094


7,249,961


6,204,838


Gross profit

178,389


130,882


640,514


551,805










Operating expenses:









Selling, general and administrative

59,771


56,990


244,569


234,537


Research and development

6,023


5,484


21,343


20,911


Restructuring and other

3,085


1,655


6,815


15,057


     Total operating expenses

68,879


64,129


272,727


270,505










Operating income

109,510


66,753


367,787


281,300











Interest income

430


234


1,628


925


Interest expense 

(7,111)


(4,894)


(22,473)


(19,551)


Other income (expense), net

(19,204)


7,063


(26,314)


44,331

Interest and other, net

(25,885)


2,403


(47,159)


25,705










Income before income taxes

83,625


69,156


320,628


307,005










Provision for income taxes 

18,901


12,591


64,507


38,007










Net income

$       64,724


$        56,565


$      256,121


$      268,998




















Basic income per share

$           1.12


$            0.87


$            4.18


$            4.12


Diluted income per share

$           1.08


$            0.84


$            4.06


$            4.01











Weighted-average shares used in 









computing per share amounts:









  Basic

58,023


65,352


61,310


65,318


  Diluted

59,844


67,146


63,117


67,084

Sanmina Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)
















Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended




October 1,


July 2,


October 2,


October 1,


October 2,




2022


2022


2021


2022


2021













GAAP Operating Income


$       109,510


$       94,618


$       66,753


$     367,787


$        281,300


GAAP operating margin


5.0 %


4.7 %


4.1 %


4.7 %


4.2 %

Adjustments:












Stock compensation expense (1)


10,563


10,683


8,829


39,608


34,977


Amortization of intangible assets


234


251


274


1,010


558


Distressed customer charges (2)


-


-


-


-


(1,049)


Legal and other (3)


-


500


830


1,333


2,703


Restructuring costs


3,085


3,994


1,655


11,425


15,057


Transaction costs


-


200


-


700


-


Gain on sales of long-lived assets


-


-


-


(4,610)


-

Non-GAAP Operating Income


$       123,392


$     110,246


$       78,341


$     417,253


$        333,546


Non-GAAP operating margin


5.6 %


5.5 %


4.8 %


5.3 %


4.9 %

























GAAP Net Income


$         64,724


$       79,543


$       56,565


$     256,121


$        268,998













Adjustments:












Operating income adjustments (see above)


13,882


15,628


11,588


49,466


52,246


Gain on liquidation of foreign entity


-


-


-


-


(8,493)


Loss on termination of pension plan


2,380


-


-


2,380


-


(Gain) / reversal of gain on sale of intellectual property

7,000


-


-


7,000


(15,000)


Loss on extinguishment of debt


1,370


-


-


1,370


-


Legal and other (3)


-


-


(7,692)


(110)


(15,939)


Adjustments for taxes (4)


489


(14,818)


3,377


(1,588)


(15,625)

Non-GAAP Net Income


$         89,845


$       80,353


$       63,838


$     314,639


$        266,187

























GAAP Net Income Per Share:












Basic


$             1.12


$           1.33


$           0.87


$           4.18


$              4.12


Diluted


$             1.08


$           1.29


$           0.84


$           4.06


$              4.01













Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share:












Basic


$             1.55


$           1.34


$           0.98


$           5.13


$              4.08


Diluted


$             1.50


$           1.30


$           0.95


$           4.99


$              3.97













Weighted-average shares used in computing per share amounts:












Basic


58,023


59,970


65,352


61,310


65,318


Diluted


59,844


61,702


67,146


63,117


67,084

























(1)

Stock compensation expense was as follows: 
























Cost of sales


$           3,610


$         3,724


$         3,710


$       14,065


$          14,472


Selling, general and administrative


6,807


6,819


5,009


25,037


20,119


Research and development


146


140


110


506


386


  Total


$         10,563


$       10,683


$         8,829


$       39,608


$          34,977













(2)

Relates to accounts receivable and inventory write-downs (recoveries) associated with distressed customers.













(3)

Represents expenses, charges and recoveries associated with certain legal matters.


















(4)

GAAP provision for income taxes


$         18,901


$         2,226


$       12,591


$         64,507


$           38,007














Adjustments:












  Tax impact of operating income adjustments


879


534


347


1,926


1,363


  Discrete tax items


2,415


18,394


3,337


16,899


34,237


  Deferred tax adjustments


(3,783)


(4,110)


(7,061)


(17,237)


(19,975)














Subtotal - adjustments for taxes


(489)


14,818


(3,377)


1,588


15,625














Non-GAAP provision for income taxes


$         18,412


$       17,044


$         9,214


$         66,095


$           53,632

























Q1 FY23 Earnings Per Share Outlook*:


Q1 FY23 EPS Range










Low


 High 




















GAAP diluted earnings per share


$             1.22


$           1.32








  Stock compensation expense 


$             0.19


$           0.19








Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share


$             1.41


$           1.51



















* Due to uncertainty regarding the timing of recognition of restructuring charges, impairment charges and other unusual or infrequent items, if any, that could be
incurred during the first quarter of FY23, an estimate of such items is not included in the outlook for Q1 FY23 GAAP EPS.

Sanmina Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow

($ in thousands)

(Unaudited)
















Three Month Periods

Twelve Month Periods


Q4'22


Q3'22


Q2'22


Q1'22


Q4'21


FY22


FY21















GAAP Net Income

$      64,724


$      79,543


$      53,220


$      58,634


$      56,565


$    256,121


$    268,998

Depreciation and amortization

26,686


27,065


27,567


27,465


27,452


108,783


109,656

Other, net

35,180


18,739


15,429


12,101


9,673


81,449


44,066

Net change in net working capital

(44,692)


(23,664)


(17,243)


(29,900)


(1,969)


(115,499)


(84,378)

       Cash provided by operating activities

81,898


101,683


78,973


68,300


91,721


330,854


338,342















Purchases of long-term investments

(300)


(700)


(1,000)


-


(1,000)


(2,000)


(2,705)

Net purchases of property & equipment

(48,155)


(37,434)


(27,263)


(17,362)


(29,490)


(130,214)


(72,212)

Proceeds from sale of intellectual property

-


-


-


-


-


-


5,000

Cash paid for businesses acquired

-


-


-


-


-


-


(21,408)

        Cash used in investing activities

(48,455)


(38,134)


(28,263)


(17,362)


(30,490)


(132,214)


(91,325)















Net share repurchases

(23,438)


(124,365)


(113,146)


(67,773)


(32,394)


(328,722)


(61,066)

Net borrowing activities

27,987


(4,688)


(4,688)


(4,688)


(4,688)


13,923


(18,752)

Proceeds from other notes receivable

-


500


-


-


2,500


500


2,500

         Cash provided by (used for) financing activities

4,549


(128,553)


(117,834)


(72,461)


(34,582)


(314,299)


(77,318)















Effect of exchange rate changes

(1,440)


(1,584)


(700)


(786)


(467)


(4,510)


(199)















Net change in cash & cash equivalents

$      36,552


$    (66,588)


$    (67,824)


$    (22,309)


$      26,182


$  (120,169)


$    169,500















Free cash flow:














   Cash provided by operating activities

$      81,898


$    101,683


$      78,973


$      68,300


$      91,721


$    330,854


$    338,342

   Net purchases of property & equipment

(48,155)


(37,434)


(27,263)


(17,362)


(29,490)


(130,214)


(72,212)

   Proceeds from sale of intellectual property

-


500


-


-


2,500


500


7,500


$      33,743


$      64,749


$      51,710


$      50,938


$      64,731


$    201,140


$    273,630

Sanmina Corporation

Pre-Tax Return on Invested Capital (ROIC)

($ in thousands)

(Unaudited)














Three Month Periods



 Q4 FY22 


 Q3 FY22 


 Q2 FY22 


 Q1 FY22 


 Q4 FY21 












GAAP operating income


$     109,510


$       94,618


$       82,226


$       81,433


$       66,753


 x 

4.0


4.0


4.0


4.0


4.0

Annualized GAAP operating income


438,040


378,472


328,904


325,732


267,012

Average invested capital (1)

 ÷ 

1,447,439


1,397,241


1,365,669


1,337,989


1,316,373

GAAP pre-tax ROIC


30.3 %


27.1 %


24.1 %


24.3 %


20.3 %












Non-GAAP operating income


$     123,392


$     110,246


$       95,251


$       88,364


$       78,341


 x 

4.0


4.0


4.0


4.0


4.0

Annualized non-GAAP operating income


493,568


440,984


381,004


353,456


313,364

Average invested capital (1)

 ÷ 

1,447,439


1,397,241


1,365,669


1,337,989


1,316,373

Non-GAAP pre-tax ROIC


34.1 %


31.6 %


27.9 %


26.4 %


23.8 %












(1) Invested capital is defined as total assets (not including cash and cash equivalents and deferred tax assets) less total liabilities (excluding short-term and long-term debt).

Schedule 1

The statements above and financial information provided in this earnings release include non-GAAP measures of operating income, operating margin, net income, diluted earnings per share and pre-tax return on invested capital (ROIC). Management excludes from these measures stock-based compensation, restructuring, acquisition and integration expenses, impairment charges, amortization charges and other unusual or infrequent items, as adjusted for taxes, as more fully described below.

Management excludes these items principally because they are not directly related to the Company's ongoing core business operations. We use such non-GAAP measures in order to (1) make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company's operations, both internally and externally, (2) guide management in assessing the performance of the business, internally allocating resources and making decisions in furtherance of Company's strategic plan, (3) provide investors with a better understanding of how management plans and measures the business and (4) provide investors with a better understanding of our ongoing, core business. The material limitations to management's approach include the fact that the items excluded are nonetheless charges, benefits and expenses required to be recognized under GAAP and, in some cases, consume cash which reduces the Company's liquidity. Management compensates for these limitations primarily by reviewing GAAP results to obtain a complete picture of the Company's performance and by including a reconciliation of non-GAAP results to GAAP results in its earnings releases.

Additional information regarding the economic substance of each exclusion, management's use of the resultant non-GAAP measures, the material limitations of management's approach and management's methods for compensating for such limitations is provided below.

Stock-based Compensation Expense, which consists of non-cash charges for the estimated fair value of equity awards granted to employees and directors, is excluded in order to permit more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company's results since the Company grants different amounts and value of equity awards each quarter. In addition, given the fact that competitors grant different amounts and types of equity awards and may use different valuation assumptions, excluding stock-based compensation permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors.

Restructuring, Acquisition and Integration Expenses, which consist of severance, lease termination costs, exit costs, environmental investigation, remediation and related costs and other charges primarily related to closing and consolidating manufacturing facilities and those associated with the acquisition and integration of acquired businesses, are excluded because such charges (1) can be driven by the timing of acquisitions and exit activities which are difficult to predict, (2) are not directly related to ongoing business results and (3) generally do not reflect expected future operating expenses. In addition, given the fact that the Company's competitors complete acquisitions and adopt restructuring plans at different times and in different amounts than the Company, excluding these charges or benefits permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors. Items excluded by the Company may be different from those excluded by the Company's competitors and restructuring and integration expenses include both cash and non-cash expenses. Cash expenses reduce the Company's liquidity. Therefore, management also reviews GAAP results including these amounts.

Impairment Charges, which consist of non-cash charges, are excluded because such charges are non-recurring and do not reduce the Company's liquidity. In addition, given the fact that the Company's competitors may record impairment charges at different times, excluding these charges permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors.

Amortization Charges, which consist of non-cash charges impacted by the timing and magnitude of acquisitions of businesses or assets, are also excluded because such charges do not reduce the Company's liquidity. In addition, such charges can be driven by the timing of acquisitions, which is difficult to predict. Excluding these charges permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors because the Company's competitors complete acquisitions at different times and for different amounts than the Company.

Other Unusual or Infrequent Items, such as  charges or benefits associated with distressed customers, expenses, charges and recoveries relating to certain legal matters, gains and losses on sales of assets, deferred tax adjustments and discrete tax items, are excluded because such items are typically non-recurring, difficult to predict or not directly related to the Company's ongoing or core operations and are therefore not considered by management in assessing the current operating performance of the Company and forecasting earnings trends. However, items excluded by the Company may be different from those excluded by the Company's competitors. In addition, these items include both cash and non-cash expenses. Cash expenses reduce the Company's liquidity. Management compensates for these limitations by reviewing GAAP results including these amounts.

Adjustments for Taxes, which consist of the tax effects of the various adjustments that we exclude from our non-GAAP measures, and adjustments related to deferred tax and discrete tax items.  Including these adjustments permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors. We determine the tax adjustments based upon the various applicable effective tax rates.  In those jurisdictions in which we do not expect to realize a tax cost or benefit (due to a history of operating losses or other factors), a reduced tax rate is applied.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/10544/SANMINA_CORPORATION_LOGO.jpg 

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sanmina-reports-fourth-quarter-and-full-fiscal-2022-financial-results-301670680.html

SOURCE Sanmina Corporation

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.