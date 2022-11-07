Banco Santander partners with Envision Group to accelerate net zero transition

MADRID, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Banco Santander announced a partnership with the companies of Envision Group, a global clean technology leader, to jointly promote the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, leveraging the strength and expertise of both, to accelerate the global transition to a net zero economy.

As part of this agreement, Banco Santander, through the provision of commercial, corporate and investment banking services, will support Envision Group's strategic projects globally, including the development of net zero industrial parks in Spain and worldwide, covering the battery Gigafactory of Envision AESC, renewable generation and storage system, green hydrogen generation plant, and other leading industries.

In addition, Banco Santander will collaborate with Envision Digital, the net-zero and Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) Tech unit, to explore the application of its Net Zero technology to Santander's customers to drive energy transition across industries and reduce Santander's overall financed emissions. Envision Digital will also partner with Santander to monitor and further improve the energy efficiency of the Santander Group Headquarter, which is already carbon neutral since 2020.

José Antonio Álvarez, CEO of Santander Group said: "The partnership with Envision is a great example how cross-industry cooperation could generate synergies that will allow us to further support our clients and communities in the transition towards a net-zero economy and help people and businesses prosper in a sustainable way."

"As a global net-zero technology partner, Envision aims to solve the challenges for a sustainable future. "said Lei Zhang, founder and CEO of the Envision Group companies. "Banco Santander's vision for reducing carbon emissions, not only in Spain but throughout its global portfolio, is truly inspiring. Together with Banco Santander, we can help companies across industries move faster towards a net-zero future. "

Banco Santander (SAN SM, STD US, BNC LN) is a leading commercial bank, founded in 1857 and headquartered in Spain. It has a meaningful presence in 10 core markets in the Europe, North America and South America regions, and is one of the largest banks in the world by market capitalization. Santander aims to be the best open financial services platform providing services to individuals, SMEs, corporates, financial institutions and governments. The bank's purpose is to help people and businesses prosper in a simple, personal and fair way. Santander is building a more responsible bank and has made a number of commitments to support this objective, including raising €220 billion in green financing between 2019 and 2030, as well as financially empowering more than 10 million people over the same period. At the end of the third quarter of 2022, Banco Santander had €1.2 trillion in total funds, 159 million customers, of which 27 million are loyal and 50 million are digital, 9,100 branches and 203,000 employees.

Santander Corporate & Investment Banking (Santander CIB) is Santander's global division that supports corporate and institutional clients, offering tailored services and value-added wholesale products suited to their complexity and sophistication, as well as to responsible banking standards that contribute to the progress of society.

Envision Group is an affiliation of world leading green technology companies. With the mission of 'solving the challenges for a sustainable future', Envision Group designs, sells and operates smart wind turbines through Envision Energy, Smart batteries through Envision AESC and the world's largest decarbonization operating system through Envision Digital. It also owns Envision Virgin Racing Formula E team. Envision Group was ranked among the Top 10 of the 2019 'World's 50 Smartest Companies' by the MIT Technology Review. Envision leverages global network of R&D and engineering centers across China, United States, Germany, Denmark, Norway, Singapore and Japan, leading global green technology development.

