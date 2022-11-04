Temu Offers 15% Discount For Students to Make Shopping More Enjoyable

BOSTON, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Temu, the online marketplace that offers wholesale prices to retail buyers, is offering all eligible students a 15% discount to bring the joy of shopping to more people.

Students will enjoy 15% off their purchases on Temu under the student discount program, valid till the end of their graduation year. To qualify for the discount, students can register their interest on Temu's website at www.temu.com using their student email. The deal will automatically apply to purchases once the student status is verified.

"The school years are some of the best years of our lives and a time for new experiences," said a Temu spokesman. "We hope Temu can be a part of the growing-up story for every student and help them to achieve their dreams."

Since its launch in September, Temu has enlarged its selection of merchandise to cover more than 100 product categories to cater to the diverse needs of consumers. From baby shoes to dresses to kitchenware and musical instruments, Temu offers a curated selection of the best available products at hard-to-beat wholesale prices so that consumers can get what they need without financial pressure.

Temu has achieved wholesale prices for retail buyers by tapping into the vast network of suppliers and fulfillment partners that its parent company, PDD Group (Nasdaq: PDD), has built up over the years. Besides Temu, PDD Group also owns Pinduoduo, one of the largest commerce platforms that efficiently matches supply and demand in the digital economy.

Temu has introduced several features to make online shopping more affordable and enjoyable over the past month. Last week, the company rolled out free express shipping for orders above $99. Temu is also waiving the shipping fee for all orders as part of its Black Friday promotion. It introduced a $5 credit as a small token of appreciation for customers whose deliveries arrived later than expected.

About Temu:

Temu is an online marketplace offering quality merchandise from the world's top suppliers and brands to consumers at wholesale prices anytime, anywhere, and in any quantity. As a member of the Nasdaq-listed PDD Group, Temu works closely with its global network of suppliers and logistics partners to create and curate quality products for consumers to enjoy the conveniences and comforts of life.

About PDD Group:

PDD Group (Nasdaq: PDD ) is a multinational conglomerate that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses, including US-based marketplace Temu and Pinduoduo in China. PDD Group has been listed on the Nasdaq since 2018. The PDD Group shares with its subsidiaries the sophisticated network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfilment capabilities built up from serving approximately 900 million consumers and working with more than 11 million suppliers and brands.

