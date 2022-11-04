The Liberty Group Acquires Apartment Advantage

Expands Liberty's Multifamily Real Estate Workforce Solutions Offering in the Pacific Northwest

WASHINGTON, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Liberty Group ("Liberty" or "the Company"), a leading provider of specialty temporary staffing, executive search, and employee screening services to the multifamily residential real estate industry, announced today that it has acquired Apartment Advantage, a full-service apartment staffing resource for the multifamily industry in the Pacific Northwest. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Liberty is a portfolio company of The Halifax Group ("Halifax"), a Washington, DC-based private equity firm that partners with management to invest in lower middle-market businesses.

The acquisition of Apartment Advantage expands Liberty's existing offerings in the Seattle market and adds a new geographic territory for Liberty with the addition of the Portland, Oregon market. Apartment Advantage, an award-winning company with a specialty in education, training, and career development in the apartment industry, offers a full menu of staffing services, from interviewing and screening to training and on-site support, for both short-term and long-term work assignments. The Apartment Advantage team, led by Liz Barnes, will remain with the Company going forward, and Apartment Advantage will now operate under The Liberty Group brand.

"I have known and respected the Apartment Advantage team for many years and am confident they will be a great fit within Liberty," said Matthew Smith, CEO of Liberty. "The Pacific Northwest is an attractive and thriving multifamily real estate market, and by adding Apartment Advantage we not only gain access into Portland, but we also expand our presence in Seattle, allowing us to better serve clients in both markets."

"Adding to Liberty's national footprint has been a key component of our strategic plan for Liberty, and Halifax is thrilled to help the Company execute its first acquisition within the first five months of our partnership together," said Davis Hostetter, Principal at Halifax. "We believe Liberty's differentiated customer service approach and strong client relationships make it an attractive partner to leading regional providers of workforce solutions to the multifamily real estate sector."

About The Liberty Group

The Liberty Group provides temporary staffing, executive search, and employee screening services to clients in the multifamily residential real estate industry. The Company, which was founded in 1977 and is based in Houston Texas, currently operates in 30 markets across 23 states. For more information, visit www.thelibertygroup.com.

About The Halifax Group

Founded in 1999, The Halifax Group is a private equity firm that partners with managers and entrepreneurs to recapitalize and invest in lower middle-market businesses with total enterprise values generally between $100 million and $300 million. Halifax specializes in equity recapitalizations, corporate carve-outs, and management buyouts and invests across a variety of industries, including health and wellness, outsourced business services, and franchising. The firm is headquartered in Washington, D.C. and maintains an office in Raleigh, NC. For more information, please visit www.thehalifaxgroup.com.

