Angeion Group Appoints Ryan Hallman as Chief Technology Officer

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Angeion Group, the leading provider of innovative settlement administration and legal notice services, today formally announces the appointment of Ryan Hallman as Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Hallman will be responsible for the continued building and maintenance of accountable, accurate, and efficient processes through the smart application of technology. He will report directly to Steven Weisbrot, Esq., Angeion President and Chief Executive Officer.

"Ryan's tech savvy, business acumen, and fierce commitment to disrupting the status quo, make him uniquely suited to bolster Angeion's best in class technology program," said Weisbrot. "His unique view of the world, and his demonstrable experience in privacy and legal tech, will allow him to lead the organization further towards creating a seamless class member experience from notice through the digital distribution of settlement awards."

In accepting this position, Mr. Hallman shares, "Prior to joining Angeion, I was working on a startup concept to deal with low participation rates in class action settlements, through which I met Steve. By joining Angeion, I am extremely excited about the myriad of opportunities to implement new and disruptive ideas to the class action administration space. Over the next few years, Angeion will continue to be a company to watch as we challenge conventional wisdom in the administration process to provide a better experience for those affected; the class members."

About Ryan Hallman

Ryan previously served as President of Diversified Medical Records Services (DMRS), which specialized in the secure and digital delivery of medical records. At DMRS, Mr. Hallman transformed both its operations and technology stack into a class leader in operating efficiency, accuracy, and reliability. By the end of 2021, he negotiated a successful exit of DMRS for its shareholders. His background in healthcare comes with a strong privacy focus and an emphasis on checks and balances to ensure reliability throughout the entire process lifecycle. Mr. Hallman has experience in private equity, helping take pre-IPO companies public.

He holds a bachelor's degree in Finance from USC Marshall School of Business. In 2020, he was elected by his peers as the Vice President of Association of Health Information Outsourcing Services (AHIOS).

About Angeion Group

Angeion Group is an industry-leading provider of comprehensive settlement management and legal noticing services for class actions, mass tort, and bankruptcy administration. Leveraging world-class technology, proven best practices, and expert consulting, Angeion delivers the services and capabilities that increase efficiency, provide accountability, and give counsel and the court peace of mind.

