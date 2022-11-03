Strategen Hires Former Hawaii Regulator Jennifer Potter as Director, Regulatory Innovation

Potter brings a diverse skill set and deep experience in regulatory decision-making, broadening and deepening Strategen's integrated advisory and market design solutions offerings

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategen Consulting, Inc. is pleased to announce the hire of former Hawaii Public Utilities Commission Commissioner Jennifer Potter as a Director.

Potter specializes in energy policy and regulation, demand response, emerging technologies, advanced rate design, and utility innovation. In her role as Commissioner, Potter helped Hawaii, a global leader in customer adoption of distributed energy resources (DER), navigate toward a decarbonized energy future and worked to ensure that Hawaii's clean energy initiatives, which included achieving the nation's first-ever 100 percent renewable portfolio standards by the year 2045, remained on track.

"I am thrilled to be joining Strategen to support the advancement and acceleration of the clean energy revolution," Potter said. "The firm has a truly compelling record of accomplishment of thought leadership and developing winning strategies to transform the future with clean energy. I'm excited to lend my efforts to provide and implement high-quality solutions and deliver meaningful impacts."

Strategen brings a unique approach to energy sector transformation, and partners with government, utility, and non-governmental organization clients across service offerings that span policy and regulatory innovation, emerging technology market development, energy system planning, and multi-stakeholder engagement. Potter will bring her experience in advanced performance-based regulation, demand-side flexibility, DER integration, and power system transformation to states across the country.

"Jennie has been at the forefront of the clean energy transition. Her passion and leadership reflect Strategen's mission and values," Managing Director Matthew McDonnell said. "As our organization continues to grow, we are thrilled for Jennie to share her expertise across a range of energy transition strategies to help our clients achieve their strategic objectives and policy goals."

Before being appointed to the Commission in March 2018, Potter was a faculty member at the Hawaii Natural Energy Institute (HNEI), an independent research institute within the University of Hawaii, where she conducted research on demand response, DER technologies, the locational benefits of DERs, and energy efficiency. Prior to joining HNEI, Jennifer was a Senior Scientific Engineering Associate at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. Potter holds a Master of Science in Public Policy and Management from Carnegie Mellon University, and a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies and Economics from Southern Oregon University.

