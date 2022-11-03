More than 200 50/50 Women on Boards™ Corporate Sponsors enable the education of nearly 3,000 women, across six countries with the tools to advance to corporate boards

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 50/50 Women on Boards™ (50/50WOB), the leading non-profit education and advocacy campaign driving the movement toward gender balance and diversity on corporate boards, hosted its annual Global Conversation on Board Diversity ™ series of events in October and November 2022.

More than 200 global, local, and in-kind sponsors and donors partnered with 50/50WOB to drive awareness for the business imperative of gender parity on boards and to provide women in their networks the opportunity to advance by investing in their leadership mobility. Global Sponsors include Equilar, EY, Mastercard®, Bank of America, Marsh, Unum Group, Target, AMN Healthcare, and BTIG, LLC.

The annual events included:

Four virtual Industry Conversations in live discussions with CEOs and Board Chairs from Target, eBay, e.l.f., Mastercard, Bank of America, BNY Mellon, HP, HubSpot, Upwork, Merck, Rite Aid, and Quest Diagnostics from the Consumer, Healthcare, Financial Services, and Technology sectors.

18 in-person networking events in the U.S. and five international cities, attracting nearly 3,000 women coached by corporate directors based on their career level.

The third annual Global Conversation, with the leaders of seven international stock exchanges, including New York , Toronto , Mexico City , Johannesburg , Tokyo , India , and London , who focused on how to move beyond representation on the board among their listed companies.

"We are grateful for the support of all our sponsors and in-kind donors. Their commitment advances women by engaging and inviting their networks to our events, workshops, and the Networking Hub, which support a woman's board journey," said Betsy Berkhemer-Credaire, CEO of 50/50 Women on Boards. "In 2022, we saw a slower pace of women joining corporate boards, so it is more critical now for corporations to invest in women's leadership mobility. We applaud our enlightened sponsors for helping us accelerate more women to boards."

Holding a Platinum Transparency Rating on GuideStar, more than 83% of funds raised by 50/50WOB goes directly to support its research, board-readiness workshops, educational events, and advocacy efforts. Benefits for partnering with the organization, include access to the events, board readiness workshops, subscriptions to the Networking Hub, and visibility for their company's DEI efforts.

To learn more about 50/50 Women on Boards or to get involved, visit: https://5050wob.com/.

About 50/50 Women on Boards (50/50WOB)

50/50 Women on Boards™ (50/50WOB) is the leading global nonprofit education and advocacy campaign driving the movement toward gender balance and diversity on corporate boards. Since 2011 the campaign has published its 50/50 Women on Boards Gender Diversity Index™ directory and research reports to track the gender and racial diversity of Russell 3000 company board directors. Educational programs and advocacy efforts produced by 50/50WOB include its annual Global Conversation on Board Diversity, year-round board-readiness educational workshops, and the Networking Hub for alumni to connect to experts and corporate directors in support of their board journey. For more information, www.5050wob.com.

