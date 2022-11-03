HOTEL DU PONT TO DEBUT 'CHALET DU PONT' WINTER POP-UP EXPERIENCE

The après-ski inspired seasonal pop-up will offer special curated holiday menus and cocktails

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilmington's iconic HOTEL DU PONT, a PM Hotel Group property, announced the opening of CHALET DU PONT, an après-ski inspired week-long seasonal pop-up from November 30 through December 7, 2022. Designed by Katalyst Productions with help from the Fancy Brigade Association, the immersive, whimsical winter pop-up experience is located on the corner of 11th and Orange Street, and created to delight the senses and create magical memories for guests and locals alike.

CHALET DU PONT will feature a variety of offerings including: Brunch with Santa ($40 per child under 12/ $85 per adult), a family-friendly breakfast reception with an early visit from Santa Claus; Breakfast Experiences ($65pp) and Lunch Experiences ($85pp) with curated holiday menus ; and Cocktail Experiences ($125), where guests will be invited to escape the winter chill and retreat to warm elegance beneath shearling throws and twinkling lights where they'll enjoy seasonal light bites and festive cocktails in the cozy winter wonderland.

To coincide with the opening of CHALET DU PONT, HOTEL DU PONT will be participating in the Spread the Warmth campaign in conjunction with the Police Athletic League of Wilmington (PALW), and will be accepting donations of new (unwrapped) hats, mittens/gloves and socks at the CHALET all week from November 30 – December 7, encouraging visitors to donate for the more than 160 children PALW provides safe haven for each day.

"We are so thrilled to bring this incredible experience to the heart of Wilmington for families and friends to enjoy during this holiday season," shared Anthony Stagliano Jr, Director of Sales at HOTEL DU PONT. "We have always prided ourselves on prioritizing guest experiences, and we look forward to creating holiday magic right outside our front door."

Each experience offered at CHALET DU PONT from November 30 – December 7 is bookable via the hotel website , with buyouts and semi-private event bookings available upon request.

ABOUT HOTEL DU PONT

Opened in 1913, the iconic HOTEL DU PONT is dedicated to delivering timeless luxury with a modern and sophisticated sensibility. Located in downtown Wilmington, Delaware, in the heart of the picturesque Brandywine Valley, the 12-story Italian Renaissance landmark building boasts 217 guest rooms and spacious suites. Named the #1 hotel in Delaware by both Conde Nast Traveler and Travel + Leisure, the hotel is also the future home to Le Cavalier at the Green Room, a new brasserie from Chef Tyler Akin. Owned by The Buccini/Pollin Group and managed by PM Hotel Group, the HOTEL DU PONT is a member of Preferred Hotels® & Resorts Worldwide and the Historic Hotels of America. For more information, visit www.hoteldupont.com . Follow us on Facebook and Instagram .

ABOUT PM HOTEL GROUP

A Top-15 hotel management company, PM Hotel Group has over two decades of experience building relationships with brands, partners, and third-party hotel owners. We have participated in the development and acquisition of more than $3 billion in premium-branded and independent hotel properties across the United States. As an operator, PM Hotel Group is committed to its core values of respect- for one another, our guests and the planet. We manage with a dedication to sustainability, a tradition of teamwork and a passion for innovation and entrepreneurship. At PM Hotel Group we know that our people are our greatest resource. By focusing on our associates and the communities in which we work, we deliver strong performance for our owners. Learn more at pmhotelgroup.com

