HEI DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.35 PER SHARE

HONOLULU, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 3, 2022, the Board of Directors of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HEI) (NYSE: HE) declared HEI's quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share, payable December 9, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 22, 2022 (ex-dividend date of November 21, 2022). The dividend is equivalent to an annual rate of $1.40 per share.

Dividends have been paid on an uninterrupted basis since 1901. At the indicated annual dividend rate and based on the closing share price on November 3, 2022 of $37.27, HEI's dividend yield is 3.8%.

About HEI

The HEI family of companies provides the energy and financial services that empower much of the economic and community activity of Hawaii. HEI's electric utility, Hawaiian Electric, supplies power to approximately 95% of Hawaii's population and is undertaking an ambitious effort to decarbonize its operations and the broader state economy. Its banking subsidiary, American Savings Bank, is one of Hawaii's largest financial institutions, providing a wide array of banking and other financial services and working to advance economic growth, affordability and financial fitness. HEI also helps advance Hawaii's sustainability goals through investments by its non-regulated subsidiary, Pacific Current. For more information, visit www.hei.com.

