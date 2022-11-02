Spotlight falls on renewables as cities switch from gas

Benefits of eco-friendly ethanol fires

LOS ANGELES , Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Many parts of the world, including some US states, are switching away from natural gas appliances to help curb greenhouse gases, with renewable energy appliances increasingly in demand. And ethanol fires are in the spotlight.

Featuring 219 ready-to-install fireplace inserts, Flex Series is a revolutionary bioethanol fireplace solution that significantly reduces the cost and hassle of a custom gas fireplace. Requiring three fewer contractors than a gasfireplace installation, Flex delivers savings of up to 80%. Easily install directly into wood framing and finish with the material of your choice. (PRNewswire)

The world is switching away from natural gas appliances to curb greenhouse gases - ethanol fires are in the spotlight.

MAD Design USA, whose flagship brand EcoSmart Fire is powered by ethanol, a clean-burning renewable energy, has been at the forefront of sustainable fireplace solutions for 18 years. "We're the only design firm in the industry with decades of R&D in this sector," says Stephane Thomas, Director of MAD Design USA. "We've worked with builders and designers to create modern, eco-friendly fires long before sustainability became part of the daily narrative. Sustainability is in our DNA."

Some US cities are even banning the installation of new gas appliances. California, for example, will ban the sale of all new natural gas-fired space heaters and water-heating appliances by 2030; Los Angeles aims to transition to 100% renewable energy by 2035; while New York City Council is banning gas-powered heat and stove appliances in newly-constructed buildings .

"It's not just governments pushing for change; consumers across all generations are demanding sustainable products . It's crucial for home builders and designers to get ahead of the curve to help meet that demand," says Stephane.

EcoSmart has built a strong value proposition through its builder business program. "As many builders struggle to stay profitable amidst a weakening housing market , landed margins and lower build-in costs are more important than ever," says Stephane. "We've created our popular Flex Fireplace Inserts to help builders strengthen their points of difference, increase margins and meet clients' demand for sustainable, energy-efficient homes.

"We're partnering with many home builders who are now specifying ventless Flex Series fires to create custom-designed fires. These include City Ventures , Welcome Homes , Modern Tampa Bay Homes , Six Points Homes , Ony Homes , Artisan Builders and PGI Homes. "

More benefits of EcoSmart Flex fires compared to gas:

Streamlined specifying

Easy installation (around 1-hour)

Zero-clearance

No future service issues

More profitable

Up to 60% landed margin

Low build costs

Average savings of 70%

The benefits of custom fireplaces, up to 50% less cost

4 fewer contractors

Design freedom

219 sizes and styles

Finish with any non-combustible material

Homeowner appeal

Eco-friendly fuel source

No HOA approvals

No smoke, soot or ash

Easy-to-use (like lighting a candle!)

No maintenance

Work in a power outage

For more information: www.ecosmartfire.com

Media: Contact MAD Design to learn more: (888) 590 3335.

EcoSmart Fire pioneered the ethanol fire industry more than 16 years ago. Featuring award-winning, built-in, freestanding, and fully customizable fireplaces. With 250k+ installations in 75+ countries, our products are endorsed by design, construction, and landscape professionals and loved by homeowners worldwide. (PRNewsfoto/Mad Design USA) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mad Design USA