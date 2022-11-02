ProShip adds Better Trucks as flexible option to multi-carrier shipping platform

Better Trucks' next-day and two-day delivery is available to top retailers as peak shipping season arrives

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Better Trucks , a regional last-mile parcel platform, and ProShip , a multi-carrier shipping software platform, announce an integration that enables all current and prospective ProShip customers to instantly and easily utilize Better Trucks' strategic regional delivery network across the Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and Texas.

Better Trucks is a last-mile delivery platform focused on next-day and two-day parcel shipping to residential customers. Leading retailers, modern eCommerce fulfillment companies, and traditional third-party logistics (3PL) companies comprise its fast-growing customer base.

As the industry-leader of multi-carrier shipping software , ProShip's solution tackles the parcel challenges that enterprise-level retailers, manufacturers, and third-party logistics (3PL) providers encounter on a daily basis. ProShip's elite multi-carrier shipping software combines complex functionality with a robust, flexible architecture to allow shippers to avoid carrier capacity constraints, leverage advanced rate shopping, and cost-effectively deliver shipments to customers quickly, empowering over 30% of NRF's Top 100 Retailers . With a legacy of over 20 years in the supply chain and logistics software industry, some of the world's largest companies trust ProShip to deliver on the core tenets of speed, compliance, support, and flexibility to promote positive customer experiences.

"The traditional, hub and spoke model of parcel shipping centralized around the big box truck has run its course," said Andy Whiting , Better Trucks co-founder and CEO. "The launch of this integration comes at a pivotal time as shippers head into another hectic peak shipping environment. With inventory and market uncertainties, labor disputes among the national shippers, and rising surcharges, we offer reliability and ingenuity to shippers seeking options to delight their customers."

"As the parcel landscape continues to change, ProShip seeks to adapt to evolving customer delivery expectations, and that means partnering with unique and innovative carriers," said Justin Cramer , Co-Founder of ProShip. "ProShip is happy to welcome Better Trucks to the ProShip platform. This partnership benefits both our customers and our carrier partners as the ProShip multi-carrier shipping software platform can provide the flexibility to scale as well as the strength of an industry veteran. ProShip's solution serves as the tether connecting a wide range of carrier and carrier services with the agility and stability of a supply chain technology leader, resolving today's pain points to set you up for success with the challenges of tomorrow."

About Better Trucks

Better Trucks is a technology-first last-mile carrier that specializes in next-day and two-day parcel package deliveries to residential customers. Built and designed for the digital commerce world, Better Trucks is relentless in its pursuit to help retailers, eCommerce firms, and fulfillment centers ship parcels faster with better prices and better communication. Founded in 2018, today Better Trucks is proud to have 2+ million miles driven, 5+ million happy customers, and 5+ million packages delivered and counting.

For more information, please visit: www.bettertrucks.com .

About ProShip, Inc.

Making complex parcel shipping challenges simple & cost-effective. ProShip is the most trusted provider of automated multi-carrier shipping software for parcel. With simple carrier connectivity and high flexibility, ProShip enables complex features & functions, such as maintaining compliance, executing multi-carrier rate shopping with unified business logic, and empowering omnichannel fulfillment. Because ProShip integrates with multiple parts of your Enterprise Software Stack (ESS), our multi-carrier shipping solution can automate the supply chain workflow & turn your parcel shipping operation into an efficient powerhouse.

