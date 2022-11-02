Ordr Appoints Cybersecurity Leader and Industry Expert Jim Hyman as CEO

Former Synack COO Joins Ordr To Lead the Company Through Rapid Growth And Accelerating Demand for Connected Device Visibility and Security

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ordr , the leader in connected device security, announced today that Jim Hyman has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and member of the company's Board of Directors. With more than 25 years of deep experience in cybersecurity and technology, and a proven record of scaling and operating companies for growth, Hyman will use his experience to continue building a world-class organization as the company enters a new phase of growth. Hyman was most recently Chief Operating Officer at Synack, VP Sales at Trusteer prior to its acquisition by IBM, and spent four years as the VP of Sales at Zscaler. Hyman succeeds Greg Murphy as CEO, who is leaving to pursue other interests, but will remain an advisor to the company.

Ordr Logo (PRNewsfoto/Ordr) (PRNewswire)

Former Synack COO joins Ordr to lead company through accelerating demand for connected device visibility and security.

"Jim's background in cybersecurity and his experience across sales, business development and operations make him the perfect leader to accelerate Ordr's growth. He embodies our customer-centric culture, represents our values, and has a clear vision for Ordr's future," said René Bonvanie, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Ordr. "On behalf of the board, I want to thank Greg for his significant contributions as CEO for the past four years."

With the explosive growth of connected devices, security and IT leaders are looking not only for visibility into what's actually connected to their network but a complete suite of security features to identify devices with vulnerabilities, detect anomalies and respond to cyberattacks. With Ordr's connected device security platform, security and IT leaders are able to discover and classify what is connected to the network, in real-time, via an agentless approach.

Ordr identifies devices with risks, such as those with vulnerabilities, running outdated operating systems, behaving anomalously or communicating to a malicious domain. Proactive Zero Trust policies can be applied to keep devices in operation while limiting exposure. When a device is compromised, organizations can move quickly from "detection" to "response" by taking advantage of Ordr's insights into the device and dynamically generating policies to mitigate risks.

"I'm thrilled to join Ordr at such an exciting time and look forward to building on the company's foundation of world-class, innovative technology in the connected device security market," Hyman said. "Ordr is uniquely poised to address visibility and security challenges with the growth of connected devices and also accelerate the digital transformation and Zero Trust initiatives across multiple industries. We have unparalleled technology and an enormous opportunity ahead of us."

"When we founded Ordr, our goal was to help organizations address their connected device security challenges," said Pandian Gnanaprakasam, Ordr co-founder and Chief Product Officer. "Our growth and customer momentum validate our best-in-class approach. Jim is the right person at the right time. His experience and passion, combined with Ordr's extraordinary market position and financial resources, put Ordr in a perfect position to capitalize on new opportunities, offer best-in-class customer experiences, and accelerate growth. I look forward to working with Jim as we continue to scale."

About Ordr

Ordr makes it easy to secure every connected device, from traditional IT devices to newer and more vulnerable IoT, IoMT, and OT. Ordr uses deep packet inspection and advanced machine learning to discover every device, profile its risk and behavior, map all communications and protect it with automated policies. Organizations worldwide trust Ordr to provide real-time asset inventory, address risk and compliance, and accelerate Zero Trust and NAC initiatives. Ordr is backed by top investors, including Battery Ventures, Wing Venture Capital, Ten Eleven Ventures, Northgate Capital, Kaiser Permanente Ventures, and Unusual Ventures. For more information, visit www.ordr.net and follow Ordr on Twitter and LinkedIn .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ordr