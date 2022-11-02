The Meadows School in Las Vegas Celebrates Outstanding Admissions Event

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In mid-October, The Meadows School welcomed over 400 guests to the school's campus for its annual All-School Preview Day. Preview Day is the school's flagship admissions event for families interested in enrolling their children in the college preparatory school for the coming school year.

The Meadows School in Las Vegas, NV (PRNewsfoto/The Meadows School) (PRNewswire)

"This was the largest event of its kind in the school's history," states Director of Admissions & Enrollment Management, Naomi Palacios-Nelson. "All aspects of the campus were represented so families could ask questions about our academics, arts, athletics, financial aid programs, and more."

For the event, the Beginning School (ages 3-5) and the Lower School (grades K-5) followed an open house format. All classrooms were open and families were able to move about the building and speak with teachers as they chose.

For the Middle School (grades 6-8) and the Upper School (grades 9-12), the event followed a schedule that included a Meadows Jeopardy presentation in the auditorium by the school's improv team. Meadows Jeopardy highlighted all the unique programs across the school's campus in a fun and engaging format.

Following the presentation, 40 student ambassadors gave campus tours to prospective families. The event culminated with all tours concluding in the gym, where there were over 30 tables set-up fair style to discuss core subjects, clubs, athletics, admissions, financial aid, and business office logistics.

"Preview Day was an outstanding event showcasing The Meadows School's best. Prospective students and families got to see and experience what makes this school so special," says Interim Head of School, Claude Grubair.

Following the event, families were asked to submit an online inquiry form if they were interested in beginning the application process for the 2023-24 school year. Early decisions for admissions will be made for the Beginning School and Upper School in December, with final admissions decisions being solidified in early 2023 for all divisions.

About The Meadows School

The Meadows School is a non-profit, independent college preparatory day school located in Las Vegas, Nevada. With over 930 students in grades pre-k through twelfth, highly trained faculty work with students in all phases of their academic journey to help them push beyond their perceived limits. This, coupled with top-flight athletics and arts programs, allows The Meadows to provide students with the skill set they need to thrive in a rapidly changing world as citizens of a global society. To learn more about this comprehensive independent school, please visit www.themeadowsschool.org.

