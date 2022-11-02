Legendary Financial Advisor Ric Edelman Introduces Video Showing Teens How to Prevent College from Ruining Their Lives

The #1 New York Times bestselling author of 12 books and award-winning talk show host reveals how college can set teens on the path to success – or to financial ruin and regret

GREAT FALLS, Va., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty years after leaving college, half of all former students still owe $20,000 in student loans and 17% are in default on their loans. Even worse, 15% of all retiree debt is for student loans, and 200,000 retirees have had their Social Security checks garnished because of nonpayment.

To help teens avoid that fate, Ric Edelman has released Preparing Teens for Their Future: How to Prevent College from Ruining Their Lives, a free Master Class that shows high school students the true cost of college, including hidden expenses, and how to minimize costs so they can graduate debt-free. Edelman, the most acclaimed financial advisor in America, also shows students how to choose the right college and field of study in order to maximize the benefits of getting their college degree.

"The goal is not to go to college. The goal is to graduate as fast as possible, debt-free and on the Dean's List with a degree that leads to a career in a field you want to work in," Edelman said. "Unfortunately, few parents and high-school guidance counselors talk about college in this context, and that's why I created this Master Class."

Edelman's Master Class is his third, joining The Truth About Crypto and Financial Planning in the Age of Longevity. Edelman's fourth, Achieving Retirement Security in the 21st Century, premieres this month. For more information visit, TheTruthAYF.com.

About Ric Edelman

Ric Edelman is one of the most influential people in the financial planning and investment management profession, according to Investment Advisor, RIABiz, and InvestmentNews. He was ranked three times as the nation's No. 1 Independent Financial Advisor by Barron's, is in two industry Halls of Fame and received the IARFC's Lifetime Achievement Award. He also holds two patents for financial product innovation.

Edelman is the industry's top financial educator. He is a #1 New York Times bestselling author of 12 books on personal finance, including his newest, The Truth About Crypto, an Amazon bestseller. He hosts The Truth About Your Future podcast and produces Public Television specials. He taught personal finance at Georgetown University for nine years and is Distinguished Lecturer at Rowan University. He and his wife Jean live in Northern Virginia.

