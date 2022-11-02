InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Sink Disposal Unit for Rinsing Dishes (HBR-126)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I spent too much time and water rinsing dishes before placing them in the dishwasher. I thought there should be a way to clean dishes reusing pressurized water from the food disposal unit located under the sink," said the inventor, from Ledgewood, N.J., "so I invented the Sink Water Jet. My efficient design allows you to easily clean dishes within your sink basin."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to recycle and rotate water from the dish disposal unit back into the sink basin for rinsing dishes. In doing so, it offers added water pressure for quick and easy cleaning of dishes. As a result, it saves time and energy and it helps to conserve water. It also offers an alternative to using the dishwasher every day. The invention features a multi-functional design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial locations.

