Golden State Asset Management Announces Compliance with The Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS®)

SOUTH COAST METRO, Calif., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Golden State family of companies ("Golden State"), registered investment advisers with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, announced today that their affiliated company, Golden State Asset Management ("GSAM"), claims compliance with the Global Investment Performance Standards ("GIPS®")1.

Golden State logo (PRNewsfoto/Golden State Wealth Management) (PRNewswire)

The GIPS standards are ethical standards for calculating and presenting investment performance based on the principles of fair representation and full disclosure. They are voluntary industry standards that provide transparency and global comparability in a world where regulations and market practices differ significantly from jurisdiction to jurisdiction. The thoroughness of the GIPS standards and the requirement for composite reporting greatly improves transparency by eliminating survivorship biases, misrepresentations, and omissions of historical data.

GSAM enables fee-based financial advisors with tools and research to optimize their business' investment process. Affiliated advisors participate in a Turnkey Asset Management Program, which gives them access to centrally managed goals-based portfolio strategies, designed and implemented by Golden State's Chief Investment Officer.

"Transparency has always been important to the mission and vision of Golden State. We are thrilled to have consistency in our guidelines and standards for investment performance across all of the model portfolios," says Kyle Fairall, Chief Investment Officer of GSAM.

About Golden State

The Golden State family of companies, comprised of Golden State Wealth Management, Golden State Equity Partners and Golden State Asset Management, are investment advisers registered with the SEC, registration as an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training, dedicated to financial professionals and their clients. The firm's initial company was founded in 2013 by a group of executives who collectively contribute over 50 years of industry experience and has partnered with advisors serving over $3 billion in assets under care2. Golden State's infrastructure provides an extensive support network through succession planning, compliance oversight, dedicated transition support, and a Turnkey Asset Management Program. The Golden State family of companies maintain business alignments with LPL Financial, the nation's largest independent broker/dealer3, Raymond James, TD Ameritrade Institutional and Charles Schwab, some of the nation's largest independent custodians, who provide comprehensive tools and research necessary in today's complex markets. Golden State's flagship office is located in South Coast Metro, California. With offices across the country, Golden State is committed to creating an atmosphere that benefits both advisors and their investors. For more information about Golden State, visit www.teamgoldenstate.com.

Follow Golden State on LinkedIn and Twitter.

For a copy of a presentation that complies with the GIPS standards and/or the firm's list of composite descriptions, please email contact@teamgoldenstate.com.

1GIPS® is a registered trademark of CFA Institute. CFA Institute does not endorse or promote this organization, nor does it warrant the accuracy or quality of the content contained herein.

2Source: SEC filing; Golden State.

3As reported in Financial Planning magazine, June 1996-2021, based on total revenue.

Investment advice may be offered through Golden State Wealth Management, Golden State Equity Partners, or Golden State Asset Management, investment advisers registered with the SEC. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For information pertaining to the registration status of our firm, you may refer to the Investment Adviser Public Disclosure website (www.adviserinfo.sec.gov).

Media Inquiries:

Jennifer Nahas

CMO, Golden State

Jennifer.nahas@teamgoldenstate.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Golden State Wealth Management