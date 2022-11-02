BurgerFi, Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings and Marcum LLP Join Forces In Hurricane Ian Relief

Florida-based chains invite customers to "Dine & Donate" to provide relief after devastating natural disaster

MIAMI, Fla., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Florida was recently hit by one of the worst hurricanes in its history, Hurricane Ian. BurgerFi, one of the nation's leading fast-casual chains, and its sister restaurant Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings, along with Marcum LLP, one of the nation's leading accounting and advisory firms, have joined forces once again to provide those in need in Southwest Florida with continued and much needed relief.

The companies previously collaborated in 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to provide assistance in some of the hardest-hit cities by providing meals to front line workers. During the month of November, BurgerFi and Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings will donate a portion of proceeds, along with encouraging guests to dine in & donate to the Red Cross. Guests can add $1 to their meals at BurgerFi or round-up at any Anthony's. Marcum will match up to $10,000 in donations.

"We are so thankful to our partners at Marcum who have generously jump started this campaign with their commitment to match donations up to $10,000," said Ian Baines, CEO at BurgerFi International, "and for all corporate-owned BurgerFi and Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings restaurants to participate."

"We welcome the opportunity to collaborate with BurgerFi International and to have a positive impact on those whose lives were suddenly disrupted," said Mark Agulnik, Regional Advisory Partner-in-Charge for Marcum LLP in the Southeast. "Being active members in the community is a core value at Marcum. We recognize the importance of coming together in good times and in times of challenge. It's an honor to have a role in helping the communities that were hardest hit begin to rebuild."

In December, after the donations are finalized, BurgerFi International and Marcum officials will make the drive to Southwest Florida on the company's 'Fi on the Fly®' food truck to present a check to the American Red Cross division of Fort Myers, Florida and hand out meals to those in need.

Full List of Participating Locations:

BurgerFi

Coral Springs, FL

Fort Myers, FL – Daniels Parkway

Lauderdale by the Sea, FL

Miramar, FL

North Naples, FL – Immokalee

Pembroke Pines, FL – City Center

Pembroke Pines, FL – Towngate

South Naples, FL – Tamiami

West Boca Raton, FL – Uptown

Boca Raton, FL – Boca Pointe

Delray Beach, FL – Linton Blvd

Delray Beach, FL – Ocean Blvd

Delray Beach, FL – West Atlantic Ave

Jupiter, FL – Harbourside

Jupiter, FL – Indiantown

Palm Beach Gardens, FL – PGA Blvd

West Palm Beach, FL – Rosemary Square

Bradenton, FL – Lakewood Ranch

Hendersonville, TN

Jacksonville, FL – Riverside

Jacksonville, FL – Town Center

Neptune Beach – Seminole Shoppes

Odessa, FL

Orlando, FL – Sand Lake Rd

Commack, NY

Tampa, FL – Sparkman Wharf

Tampa, FL – Westchase

Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings

Pike Creek, DE

Wilmington, DE

Altamonte Springs, FL

Aventura, FL

Boca Raton, FL

Boca Raton East, FL

Brandon, FL

Clearwater, FL

Coral Gables, FL

Coral Springs, FL

Delray Beach, FL

Doral, FL

Fort Lauderdale, FL

North Fort Lauderdale, FL

Kendall, FL

Miami Lakes, FL

Miramar, FL

North Miami, FL

Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Pembroke Pines, FL

Pinecrest, FL

Plantation, FL

Pompano Beach, FL

Sand Lake , FL

Stuart, FL

Tampa North, FL

Tampa South, FL

Wellington , FL

Weston, FL

West Palm Beach, FL

Bethesda, MD

Littleton, MA

Natick, MA

Reading, MA

Westwood, MA

Clifton, NJ

Edison, NJ

Fair Lawn, NJ

Livingston, NJ

Marlboro, NJ

Mount Laurel, NJ

Ramsey, NJ

Wayne, NJ

Bohemia, NY

Carle Place, NY

Commack, NY

Wantagh, NY

Woodbury, NY

Blue Bell, PA

Cranberry, PA

Exton, PA

Horsham, PA

McMurray, PA

Monroeville, PA

Settlers Ridge, PA

Trexlertown, PA

Wayne, PA

Wynnewood, PA

Wyomissing, PA

Cranston, RI

For more information about BurgerFi and Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings, or to find the nearest location, visit www.burgerfi.com and www.acfp.com.

About BurgerFi International (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW)

Established in 2011, BurgerFi is a leading multi-brand restaurant company that develops, markets, and acquires fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurant concepts around the world, including corporate-owned stores and franchises. BurgerFi is among the nation's leading better burger concepts with 122 BurgerFi restaurants (97 franchised and 25 corporate-owned). As of June 30, 2022, BurgerFi is the owner and franchisor of the two following brands with a combined 183 locations.

BurgerFi. BurgerFi is chef-founded and committed to serving fresh, all-natural and quality food at all locations, online and via first-party and third-party deliveries. BurgerFi uses 100% American Angus Beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals or additives. BurgerFi's menu also includes high quality wagyu beef, antibiotic and cage-free chicken offerings, fresh, hand-cut sides, and custard shakes and concretes. BurgerFi was named "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" in USA Today's 10Best 2022 Readers Choice Awards for the second consecutive year, QSR Magazine's Breakout Brand of 2020, Fast Casual's 2021 #1 Brand of the Year and included in Inc. Magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies List. In 2021, Consumer Report's Chain Reaction Report praised BurgerFi for serving "no antibiotic beef" across all its restaurants, and Consumer Reports awarded BurgerFi an "A-Grade Angus Beef" rating for the third consecutive year. To learn more about BurgerFi or to find a full list of locations, please visit www.burgerfi.com. Download the BurgerFi App on iOS or Android devices for rewards and 'Like' or follow @BurgerFi on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. BurgerFi® is a Registered Trademark of BurgerFi IP, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BurgerFi.

Anthony's. Anthony's was acquired by BurgerFi on November 3, 2021 and is a premium pizza and wing brand that operates 61 corporate-owned casual restaurant locations, as of June 30, 2022. Known for serving fresh, never frozen and quality ingredients, Anthony's is centered around a 900-degree coal fired oven with menu offerings including "well-done" pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads. Anthony's was named "The Best Pizza Chain in America" by USA Today's Great American Bites and "Top 3 Best Major Pizza Chain" by Mashed in 2021. To learn more about Anthony's, please visit www.acfp.com

About Marcum LLP

Marcum LLP is a national accounting and advisory firm with offices in major business markets throughout the U.S., as well as select international locations. Headquartered in New York City, Marcum provides a full spectrum of traditional tax, accounting, and assurance services; advisory, valuation, and litigation support; managed accounting services; and an extensive portfolio of specialty and niche industry practices. For more information, visit www.marcumllp.com.

Additional Information:

100% of donations BurgerFi International, Inc. collects from at its retail stores and through its website will go to support the American Red Cross.

BurgerFi International, Inc. is helping people affected by Hurricane Ian. Your donation enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster.

The American Red Cross name and logo are used with its permission, which in no way constitutes an endorsement, express or implied, of any product, service, company, opinion or political position. The American Red Cross name and logo are registered trademarks owned by the American National Red Cross. For more information about the American Red Cross, please visit redcross.org.

