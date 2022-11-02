AMERICAN CENTURY INVESTMENTS LEVERAGES SAPHYRE'S PATENTED AI PLATFORM FOR THE ONBOARDING AND MAINTENANCE OF FUNDS ACROSS BROKERS AND CUSTODIANS

HOBOKEN, N.J., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saphyre, a fintech company using patented AI technology to solve pre-trade setups and post-trade issues, announces that American Century Investments has joined the community of financial institutions using the Saphyre platform for custodial and broker fund onboardings as well as maintenance.

Saphyre (PRNewswire)

American Century consulted Saphyre about providing a seamless streamlined process for new funds with asset owners, and to maintain reliable and specific permissioned information to their counterparties on existing funds.

Saphyre's automated processes reduce risk and inefficiencies by eliminating manual tasks for custodians, and buy- and sell-side teams, resulting in greater efficiencies and cost savings. The Saphyre platform significantly reduces the time to set-up a new fund, while also providing all updated data related to the fund.

Kevin Urlik, Product Manager at American Century Investments stated, "To support the rapid growth of our business alongside ongoing industry evolution, we continually look at opportunities to advance our operations with innovative solutions as we work to provide a better experience for our clients. Working with Saphyre, American Century Investments believes we found a pathway to automate and standardize connectivity with key constituents across core processes, aligning pre-trade data with post-trade requirements, while providing transparency across the fund lifecycle."

Stephen Roche, President and Co-Founder of Saphyre stated, "American Century Investments looked for a solution that provides speed while maintaining data integrity through the lifecycle of a fund. By adopting our technology, they have aligned the front, middle, and back offices, in pre-trade processes, and realizing benefits during trading and post-trade. Their now enhanced engagement with other broker-dealers and custodians will streamline operational efficiencies for the industry."

About Saphyre: Saphyre leverages patented AI technology to digitize all pre-trade data and activities across multiple counterparties: from asset owners to investment managers, hedge funds to prime brokers, any client firms to broker-dealers and custodians, and much more. Saphyre's platform maintains memory of data and documents, resulting in clients not having to search or resubmit information, and expedites flow in a digitally structured manner so that it can be consumed and understood by any permissioned counterparty in the finance industry. This allows firms not only to assess risk faster, but they can speed their onboarding processes, get real-time ready-to-trade statuses per account, and eliminate 70%-75% of redundant or inefficient post-trade activities. Learn more at https://www.saphyre.com.

About American Century Investments:

American Century Investments is a leading global asset manager focused on delivering investment results and building long-term client relationships while supporting breakthrough medical research. Founded in 1958, American Century Investments' 1,400 employees serve financial professionals, institutions, corporations and individual investors from offices in New York; London; Frankfurt; Hong Kong; Sydney; Santa Clara, Calif.; and Kansas City, Mo. Jonathan Thomas is president and chief executive officer, and Victor Zhang serves as chief investment officer. Delivering investment results to clients enables American Century Investments to distribute over 40% of its dividends to the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, a 500-person, nonprofit basic biomedical research organization. The Institute owns more than 40% of American Century Investments and has received dividend payments of $1.87 billion since 2000. For more information about American Century Investments, visit http://www.americancentury.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Saphyre