InventHelp Inventor Develops Secure Accessory for Pizza Delivery Services (CSK-251)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe way to ensure that a delivered pizza is not touched or tampered with by a delivery driver," said an inventor, from Elgin, S.C., "so I invented the COMBINATION DELIVERY PIZZA POUCH. My tamperproof design would provide added peace of mind for patrons of pizzerias."

The patent-pending invention provides a secure accessory for pizza delivery services. In doing so, it prevents delivered food from being tampered with or contaminated. As a result, it enhances security, safety and sanitation and it provides added peace of mind for the consumer. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for restaurants and food delivery services. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CSK-251, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

