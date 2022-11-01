Burn Boot Camp Joins the Fight With The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) as a National Philanthropic Partner

Burn Boot Camp Hosts First Annual 'Be Their Hero' Fundraising Campaign and Nationwide Event

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Burn Boot Camp , a leading fitness franchise with a mission and passion for empowering communities, is honored to announce a philanthropic partnership with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) to provide aid and relief to people impacted by cancer.

Approximately every three minutes, one person in the U.S. is diagnosed with leukemia, lymphoma, or myeloma, according to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society®, the largest voluntary health organization dedicated to fighting blood cancer in the world.

The partnership entails a fundraising campaign as well as nationwide efforts from Burn Boot Camp locations to show support for the organization. Burn Boot Camp invites community members to donate to the organization throughout the month of November, culminating on Giving Tuesday (November 29, 2022), a global generosity movement, when Burn Boot Camp locations across the country will host 'Be Their Hero' events simultaneously to show solidarity.

The 'Be Their Hero' superhero-themed Camp – a high intensity workout and fundraising event – taking place on Giving Tuesday will be open to the public, and all proceeds raised will support the LLS mission of curing leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease, and myeloma, improving the quality of life of patients and their families.

"Burn Boot Camp's community of members and Franchise Partners want to be a part of something bigger than themselves, and it is a privilege for our community to have the opportunity to support an organization that strives to improve the lives of those affected by cancer and in need," shares CEO and Co-Founder, Morgan Kline. "We were first inspired to support LLS after a member from North Carolina lost her husband to cancer in 2016, leaving her a single mother. As a team that has seen how cancer has impacted our members firsthand, Burn Boot Camp is honored to be named a national philanthropic partner."

Coker Powell, the LLS Chief Development Officer says, "We always proudly and gratefully acknowledge the generosity of our supporters and partners. We are honored to welcome Burn Boot Camp as a national partner, especially knowing how important it is for communities to come together and share hope and light."

Join The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® and Burn Boot Camp in the fight with 'Be Their Hero,' and register or donate today by visiting pages.lls.org/ltn/2022/burnbootcamp .

About Burn Boot Camp

Founded in 2012 by husband-wife duo Devan and Morgan Kline, Burn Boot Camp is a national fitness concept where like-minded women and men can come together, build confidence and inspire one another through fitness. The national franchise started as a female-focused boutique gym franchise with a mission and passion for empowering communities. Recently, Burn Boot Camp has cultivated a following from both women and men alike, giving an opportunity to families to work out together while taking advantage of Childwatch services that are provided exclusively to members. Burn Boot Camp offers 45-minute Camps through highly innovative daily programming crafted by certified personal trainers. For more information, visit burnbootcamp.com

About Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is a global leader in the fight against cancer. The LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, LLS has regional offices throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.LLS.org . Patients should contact the LLS Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., ET. For additional information visit lls.org/lls-newsnetwork . Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

