Bringing Children Hope for the Holidays Through Support of Children's Home Society

GREENSBORO, N.C., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of children in foster care will have a special holiday this year because of community support for Hope for the Holidays, led by Children's Home Society of NC (CHS). Organizers across the state are working with individuals, faith-based organizations, civic groups, and businesses to collect gifts and monetary donations to fulfill wish lists created by children who are in CHS foster care.

For these more than 850 children, many who are not able to spend the holidays with their families, CHS is working hard to ensure that they all have reason to celebrate.

"Our foster families do a wonderful job supporting these children while they are in transition, but they are among those who need a little extra help to experience an amazing holiday," said Kristen Brown Smalley, CHS Vice President of Philanthropy. "It has never been more important for CHS to collect and distribute gifts, and we need help from our communities."

Beginning November 1, you can make a difference by visiting our Hope for the Holidays web page and selecting and fulfilling wish list(s) www.chsnc.org/hopefortheholidays. A suggested spending amount per wish list ranges from $100-200 based on age. All items must be new and unwrapped. We also welcome the donation of gift cards (preferably Visa, Target, Walmart, or general retailer) so that a parent or child can select the perfect gift.

Gift drop off is November 28-December 2.

Charlotte: 1300 Baxter St., Suite 264, Charlotte, NC 28204

Greensboro: 604 Meadow St., Greensboro, NC 27405

Raleigh: 7701 Six Forks Rd., Suite 120, Raleigh, NC 27615

Sponsorship opportunities are still available, not only to help make the holidays merry and bright for children in foster care this season, but to also provide year-round services to more families in crisis.

With over 12,000 children in foster care in our state, and 450-plus aging out each year, Children's Home Society continues to work tirelessly in its mission to promote the right of every child to a permanent, safe, and loving family. Today, CHS continues to create new families as well as to provide families with the support and resources they need to be healthy, stay together, grow stronger, and thrive. For more information about Children's Home Society, preserving family well-being, becoming a foster or adoptive parent, volunteering, or providing financial support, please call 800-632-1400 or visit www.chsnc.org.

Children's Home Society offers a network of services and support throughout North Carolina to help establish and sustain healthy, loving relationships in every family. For 120 years, Children's Home Society has provided a broad spectrum of programs and services including adoption, foster care, parenting education, family preservation, and teen responsibility. Children's Home Society believes in the importance of family, not only in the life of a child but also in the foundation of a community. For more information, visit www.chsnc.org .

